Snap Reactions: Bruce Irvin makes immediate impact

Sunday the now first place Seattle Seahawks went into SoFi Stadium, home of the division rival Los Angeles Rams, and upset the Los Angeles Chargers to move ahead of the Rams and San Francisco 49ers and take over first place in the division.

The offense of the Hawks put 37 points on the board behind another stellar performance from soon-to-be extremely wealthy quarterback Geno Smith, and then iced the game behind a breakout performance from rookie running back Ken Walker. There were, of course, numerous injuries suffered during the game, including DK Metcalf, Nick Bellore and Phil Haynes, so the severity of those will certainly bear watching in preparation for Week 8. However, without wasting any time, here are how the Week 7 snap counts played out on the offensive side of the ball, with Dee Eskridge playing the second most offensive snaps of his young career.

On defense, the Hawks once again went nickel and dime heavy, just as they had in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals, with an average of 5.18 defensive backs on the field per play. At nickel Coby Bryant was on the field for 96% of defensive snaps, with both starting cornerbacks and starting safeties on the field for all 71 snaps.

On special teams, captain Nick Bellore was not at the top of the list as he usually is, as he was ruled out after being diagnosed with a concussion. In his place, the other fullback-linebacker on the roster, Cullen Gillaspia, led the team in special teams snaps among players who only saw the field on special teams. However, both Cody Barton and Josh Jones were on the field for a team high special teams snaps, in addition to their work with the defense.

And now it’s on to Week 8 and the New York Giants.