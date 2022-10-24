DK Metcalf injury update: Surgery not required on patellar tendon, but timetable unknown

The good news for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is that he did not tear his ACL or appear to have a catastrophic injury as initially feared when he was carted off from Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The bad news? Well we still don’t know the full extent of how good the good news is. Metcalf still has an injured patellar tendon. There isn’t any word yet on how much time he’ll miss, but the best possible discovery is that surgery is not required.

Pete Carroll tells @TheMikeSalk and @BrockHuard that DK Metcalf won't need surgery. He got "a great report" this morning that showed "he hurt his patellar some." Said Metcalf is determined to practice Wednesday, but Carroll sounded skeptical of that. Overall, he sounded relieved. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 24, 2022

My understanding is the plan for #Seahawks WR DK Metcalf is to rehab his knee injury -- which coach Pete Carroll referred to as a patellar tendon issue -- and see how the recovery goes. No timetable for his return yet. But no surgery as of now, which is obviously good news. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 24, 2022

As always, you have to be cautious with patellar tendon injuries, as we know all too well from what happened to both Jimmy Graham, Will Dissly, and Tre Brown in recent years. Their patellar tendons were ruptured and their respective seasons immediately ended. Metcalf doesn’t appear to have anything to that extent, hence the implication that he will play again this season.

We’ll still be on the lookout for more details as the week progresses but it is encouraging to know that the worst didn’t materialize for Metcalf.