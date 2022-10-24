 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DK Metcalf injury update: Surgery not required on patellar tendon, but timetable unknown

It’s not as bad as feared for DK.

By Mookie Alexander
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The good news for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is that he did not tear his ACL or appear to have a catastrophic injury as initially feared when he was carted off from Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The bad news? Well we still don’t know the full extent of how good the good news is. Metcalf still has an injured patellar tendon. There isn’t any word yet on how much time he’ll miss, but the best possible discovery is that surgery is not required.

As always, you have to be cautious with patellar tendon injuries, as we know all too well from what happened to both Jimmy Graham, Will Dissly, and Tre Brown in recent years. Their patellar tendons were ruptured and their respective seasons immediately ended. Metcalf doesn’t appear to have anything to that extent, hence the implication that he will play again this season.

We’ll still be on the lookout for more details as the week progresses but it is encouraging to know that the worst didn’t materialize for Metcalf.

