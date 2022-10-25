Seahawks Injury Update: Travis Homer returning to practice this week, says Pete Carroll

Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer is nearing a return to the lineup.

Pete Carroll revealed on Monday that Homer is going to practice this week. Homer has been on injured reserve since sustaining a rib injury in the Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Carroll says Travis Homer will come back to practice this week. Seattle has two open roster spots right now. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 24, 2022

Injured Reserve stays are a minimum of four weeks, and those four weeks are up for Homer.

Homer is not just a third-down back for the Seahawks and arguably the best pass blocker out of that running back rotation, but he’s a quality contributor on special teams.

With two spots open this means that Homer can return to the 53-man roster without cutting anyone loose. Carroll also noted that other player are also slated to return to practice this week, but he didn’t specify which ones. Also keep in mind that Tre Brown and L.J. Collier figure to be ready to return soon, so there will be some decisions to make soon!