Seahawks News

My Noah Fant tweet sparks some debate - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1329: Can Fant be a little better?

'Sick as a Dog,' Seahawks S Ryan Neal Perseveres With Best Game of Career in Win Over Chargers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Despite receiving IV fluids hours before kickoff, Ryan Neal put on his best Michael Jordan impression by battling through illness in a fantastic all-around defensive performance to help the Seattle Seahawks take over first place in the NFC West.

Seahawks rout Chargers, resetting everyone’s expectations … except their own - The Athletic

With a pick-your-poison offense, an effective run game and a revitalized defense, the NFC West-leading Seahawks look quite dangerous.

Seahawks Mailbag: Boye Mafe’s Growth, Travel Logistics & More

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

Numbers Of Note From The Seahawks’ Week 7 Win Over The Chargers

Twelve Numbers that helped tell the story of Sunday’s road win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Monday Round-Up: Media Reactions To Seahawks' 37-23 Victory over the Los Angeles Chargers

Local and national media react to the Seahawks’ Week 7 win over the chargers.

Week eight NFL draft Seahawks scouting notes « Seahawks Draft Blog

The draft is about projection

Fann: Focus on Seahawks shifts from tanking to playoffs in wide-open NFC - Seattle Sports

In a year when the Seahawks weren't expected to be a factor, they have been a surprise at the perfect time with the NFC down.

Rost: Seahawks flipped big questions to become one of NFL's best stories - Seattle Sports

With the Seahawks leading the NFC West seven weeks in, context is very important and shades the way we interpret Seattle’s success.

What do the Seahawks look like without star WR DK Metcalf? - Seattle Sports

Bump & Stacy break down what the Seahawks' offense could look like if star WR DK Metcalf misses any time with his knee injury.

Ryan Neal credits players-only meeting for Seahawks’ defensive turnaround

Don’t look now, but the Seahawks defense is back on track after beginning the season as one of the worst units in the NFL.

NFC West News

Until Further Notice? Sean McVay Discusses Ongoing Los Angeles Rams Cam Akers Trade Talks - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams’ running back Cam Akers has been absent from the team since Week 6 due to ongoing trade talks.

Rams trade rumors: How parity of NFL has made life difficult for LA - Turf Show Times

There seem to be more "buyers" rather than "sellers" this year in the NFL

Kanye West wants a closer look at Aaron Donald’s contract with Rams - Turf Show Times

Will Donald cut ties with Kanye West like so many others have recently?

Warner Vision - Revenge of the Birds

In my opinion, one of the key table setting moments during the week prior to the Cardinals’ 42-34 win over the Saints was Kyler Murray confiding to the media that "It’s not the system. Guys are...

Arizona Cardinals Rested, Ready to Work After Long Weekend - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

After a long weekend following their Thursday night win, the Arizona Cardinals are ready to get back to work.

Did the Chiefs Show That the 49ers Have an Overrated Defense? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing whether the Kansas City Chiefs showed that the San Francisco 49ers have an overrated defense.

49ers news: 5 takeaways from Week 7 - The Niners got bullied at the line of scrimmage - Niners Nation

For the second week in a row...

49ers news: Do the 49ers have a coaching problem in Kyle Shanahan? - Niners Nation

The 49ers are showing cracks of being a poorly-coached football team after two ugly losses. Is it time to panic?

Christian McCaffrey trade: Should the 49ers have gone all-in?

The Christian McCaffrey trade, one of the NFL's most fascinating deals in recent years, raises the ceiling for the 49ers for 2022. But what happens next year?

Around The NFL

Revisiting deals for Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and more in the 2022 Regret Index: Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

Plus, McCaffrey-Faulk connection, a Seahawks-Jets connection, a Dallas decision and more.

Fantasy football news & notes: Breece Hall, DK Metcalf hurt

Your fantasy notes from Sunday's games include injuries to Breece Hall, DK Metcalf, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Mike Williams, messy backfield situations in Denver, Carolina and Kansas City, and Dalton Schultz and Keenan Allen making limited returns.

2022 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Bears' win over Patriots on Monday

Quarterback Justin Fields and the Chicago rushing offense keyed the Bears' lopsided win over the Patriots on Monday night.

Move The Sticks: Big Week 7 games, Packers & Bucs struggles, Sam Ehlinger named Colts' starter

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Frank Reich names Sam Ehlinger as Colts' starting quarterback for rest of season over Matt Ryan

Second-year quarterback ﻿Sam Ehlinger﻿ has been named the Colts' starter over veteran Matt Ryan, coach Frank Reich announced Monday.

Report: Chargers WR Mike Williams (ankle) to miss time - National Football Post

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain and “will miss some time,” ESPN reported Monday.

'Poor look': NFL reviewing alleged autograph interaction between Bucs WR Mike Evans and game referees

The NFL is reviewing an alleged autograph interaction between two referees and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, a league source told Yahoo Sports. The exchange was captured on video by a Carolina Panthers beat writer and posted on Twitter following the game.

Raiders are finally flirting with their potential — right as the schedule provides an opportunity

Baby steps. Success isn’t always linear or immediately guaranteed just because a team has a handful of Pro Bowl and All-Pro level players.