Vote now! Seahawks’ Kenneth Walker III up for two Player of the Week awards

For the second week in a row, Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III is up for a weekly NFL honor. Actually, he’s up for two on this occasion!

Walker has been nominated for Pepsi Rookie of the Week, as well as FedEx Ground Player of the Week after dominating the Los Angeles Chargers. The former Michigan State star racked up 23 carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns, including a 74-yard sprint to the end zone that effectively killed off any chance of a Charger comeback.

Last week after the win over the Arizona Cardinals, Walker was nominated for Pepsi Rookie of the Week but lost out to fellow running back (unfortunately now done for the season), Breece Hall of the New York Jets. I like this chances to win this week against Sauce Gardner, Sam Williams, Aidan Hutchinson, Dameon Pierce, and Chris Olave.

As for FedEx Ground Player of the Week, Josh Jacobs’ 143 yards on 20 carries and trio of touchdowns against the hapless Houston Texans might give the Raiders star a real chance to win this honor. Travis Etienne Jr is the other nominee after his 114 yards and score against the New York Giants.

This is where you come in! Cast your vote now for Kenneth Walker III!