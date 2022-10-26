Seahawks Reacts Survey: Playoffs?! Yes, let’s talk about playoffs

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

We’ve got a new Seahawks Reacts survey to wrap up this month! The confidence rating I assume is going to keep going up even from the 92% that we saw out of last week’s results.

With the Seahawks sitting at 4-3 and atop the NFC West, in a conference in which only five teams are even above .500 near the halfway mark, the playoffs suddenly look realistic for a team only projected to win five or six total. I think enough games have been played for us to now ask whether you believe this team will qualify for the postseason.

Second question is semi-related and more focused on these next three games before the bye week. Seattle takes on the 6-1 New York Giants, then the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals on the road, and the 3-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich, Germany. How many will they win before their Week 11 rest?

Lastly, the trade deadline is on November 1st and the Seahawks have reportedly floated Sidney Jones on the market. Will they be in the hunt for a wide receiver, or an edge rusher, or a linebacker? Or will they just look to add draft picks and not acquire any players? What if they just do nothing at all?

Vote in the survey below:

