Seahawks News

How Week 7 impacted the Seattle Seahawks - Seaside Joe

Which coaches are on the hot seat?

Report Card: Top Performers in Seahawks 37-23 Win vs. Chargers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Ken Walker III ran roughshod on the Los Angeles Chargers' porous front seven, while a pair of unlikely stars surfaced as catalysts for a commanding road win on both sides of the ball for the Seattle Seahawks. Reporter Corbin Smith dishes out his top five grades from a dominant win at SoFi Stadium.

Anatomy of a Back-Breaking Drive: How Geno Smith, Seahawks Put Away Chargers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Balancing early down passing by Geno Smith and clutch receptions by Tyler Lockett with dynamic running by Ken Walker III, the Seattle Seahawks made quite the statement in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers with a decisive 17-play third quarter drive that took the wind out of the opposition's sails.

Seahawks Mailbag: Geno Smith’s Great Start, Receiver Depth & More

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

Seahawks status check — the present, the future, the draft « Seahawks Draft Blog

This feels like a good point to take stock of where the Seahawks are, where they’re potentially going and what the future holds in terms of team building.

Seahawks continue to validate start, sit atop NFC West - Seattle Sports

After scuffling for the first month, the past two weeks showed the Seattle Seahawks what they are capable of accomplishing.

Huard: A QB's view of why Seahawks' Geno Smith has been so good - Seattle Sports

Geno Smith has been a revelation at quarterback for the Seahawks, and one of the reasons is basic, explains former NFL QB Brock Huard.

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker changes Twitter profile picture to honor Chargers fan who flipped him off

It's been a good few weeks for Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker.

How players-only meetings have U-turned Seahawks’ defense and season, who’s leading them

Quandre Diggs and Al Woods, Jordyn Brooks and Ryan Neal, they’d had enough.

NFC West News

Three Questions the Arizona Cardinals Still Need to Answer - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

We are closing in on the midway point of the 2022 season, but these three questions still need to be answered by the Arizona Cardinals.

Kyler’s On Schedule Throws - Revenge of the Birds

One of the most auspicious outcomes of the Cardinals’ 42-34 victory over the Saints was the number of Kyler Murray’s perfect passes. The flow and rhythm of Kliff Kingsbury’s offense is dependent on well-timed, accurate on-schedule throws. In this particular game, more often than not Kyler was like Domino’s Pizza, he delivered.

Here’s the real reason that Aaron Donald left Ye’s Donda Sports - Turf Show Times

Donald is one of two athletes to leave Donda Sports on Tuesday

Rams vs. 49ers: It’s crush or be crushed - Turf Show Times

What a win or a loss would do for either team right now

Los Angeles Rams Move WR Van Jefferson, 2 Others, Off IR With Chance to Return to 53: NFL Tracker - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

Lopsided Los Angeles Rams? NFL Power Rankings - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Where do the Rams stack up in Sports Illustrated's latest NFL Power Rankings?

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 49ers Takeaways from Week 7 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the top five takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

49ers news: Will the 49ers be able to afford Christian McCaffrey and pay the rest of their stars moving forward? - Niners Nation

Today we’ll look at how the 49ers will pay CMC down the road and how that will affect the 49ers moving forward

3 things we learned in Week 7: The 49ers melted in a playoff atmosphere - Niners Nation

The 49ers looked outmatched by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Around The NFL

NFL Week 8 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, stats to know

After poor performances over the weekend, how far did the Buccaneers and Packers fall? And who was the biggest riser? See our Week 8 rankings.

How is Packers' locker room reacting to 3-game losing streak? - Green Bay Packers Blog- ESPN

Losers of three straight and facing long odds against the Bills Sunday, Packers won't 'sit and lick our wounds'

2023 projected NFL draft order: Lions, Steelers top first round

The Lions have the best chance to pick No. 1 overall in next year's draft, according to ESPN's Football Power Index projections.

Move The Sticks: Jets trade for James Robinson, Patriots' QB situation & Top 10 early steals from 2022 draft

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 8: Five best bang-for-your-buck QBs AND five worst QB values of 2022

As the 2022 NFL season nears the midway point, David Carr examines the five quarterbacks offering the best bang for the buck in 2022 -- including two players not on rookie contracts -- plus the five worst QB values.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Ravens Bucs Pick, Brady 3-Game Losing Streak? - National Football Post

A Ravens Bucs Pick for Week 8 says Tom Brady will lose three in a row or Lamar Jackson can shred Tampa Bay's defense. You decide.

NFL scoring is down in 2022. What are the causes?

The scene has recurred this season: A prime-time NFL matchup looms, perhaps one that was circled months ago as a premier face-off of high-octane offenses.

NFL Power Rankings: Jets and Giants probably can't keep this up, but who cares?

The New York Yankees are eliminated from the MLB playoffs. That means New York can fully enjoy its football renaissance.