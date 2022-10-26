Seahawks make series of roster moves, sign two to practice squad

You want roster moves? You’ve got roster moves.

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Wednesday that defensive lineman L.J. Collier has been elevated from injured reserve to the active roster. Running back Travis Homer and cornerback Tre Brown are also designated to return to practice, but they both have 21-day windows to return to the active roster.

Collier has yet to play this season after injuring his elbow in August, and as such he was placed on IR and this week was the deadline to either move him off IR or end his season entirely. Homer has missed the last four weeks with a rib injury, whereas Brown was on the PUP list as he recovered from his patellar tendon injury last year.

Seattle has one open roster spot with Collier active again, so that means when Homer and Brown return someone has to be the odd person out. Depending on DK Metcalf’s injury severity (which remains pretty vague) perhaps we should watch out for any potential move to IR for him even if that’s not been discussed at the moment.

Lastly, the Seahawks added wide receiver Kevin Kassis and linebacker Alexander Johnson to the practice squad, filling the voids left by releasing Godwin Igwebuike and Christian Jones. Kassis was on Seattle’s preseason roster before getting cut, while Johnson started 34 games at inside linebacker for the Denver Broncos from 2018-2021.