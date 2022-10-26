Seahawks Wednesday injury report: DK Metcalf does not practice

The Seattle Seahawks, fresh off a road win over the Los Angeles Chargers, return home for what may be the marquee matchup of the weekend against the New York Giants.

The first injury report of the week was released by the team on Wednesday afternoon.

Seahawks injury report for today. As expected, DK Metcalf did not participate. Tyler Lockett was able to go on a limited basis after not practicing all of last week: pic.twitter.com/NkpRkc7zu4 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 26, 2022

DK Metcalf did not participate in practice after being carted off in Sunday’s game due to a knee injury. The Seahawks got a positive report earlier this week on Metcalf, noting that he will not need surgery on his patellar tendon. But they do not yet know what his timetable is to return to the field. At least for Wednesday, he was not on the field, and how he progresses throughout the week (if at all) will be the overarching headline.

Poona Ford and Darrell Taylor also missed practice with ankle and groin injuries respectively, while Phil Haynes and Nick Bellore didn’t practice as they both were concussed last Sunday.

Tyler Lockett was limited in practice as he is still battling his hamstring injury, but the fact he played in the Chargers game after not practicing all of last week is a pretty positive sign for his status against the Giants this week.

Meanwhile Gabe Jackson, who has not played since week five against the Saints, was limited in practice as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury and hip injury.