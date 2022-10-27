#np Morfo by Charlotte Dos Santos

Seahawks News

Geno Smith was the best QB move of 2022 - Seaside Joe

10/26/22: Compared to every other trade or free agent signing, there isn't even another QB with a winning record

Finally Healthy, Colby Parkinson Coming Into His Own in Seahawks Tight End Friendly Offense - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

One of the benefactors of Geno Smith's wide net distributing the football as the main offensive facilitator, Colby Parkinson has put past foot problems behind him and quietly evolved into a quality all-around tight end for the Seattle Seahawks.

DK Metcalf, Other Injuries, Tre Brown’s Return & More From Pete Carroll’s Wednesday Press conference.

News and notes from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s Wednesday press conference.

Carroll - NFL needs to 'seriously' look into grass-turf debate

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and safety Quandre Diggs on Wednesday said they'd like to see a close reexamination of whether NFL stadiums should exclusively use natural grass.

Kenneth Walker III off to fast start as Seahawks' RB1 - Seattle Seahawks- ESPN

In the wake of Rashaad Penny's season-ending injury, Walker has taken on the primary ball carrier responsibilities.

Seahawks Football 101: Kenneth Walker III breaking out for TDs - Seattle Sports

In the latest video breakdown from Seahawks analyst Dave Wyman, he looks at rookie RB Kenneth Walker III's breakout in the backfield.

Seahawks Game-Changing Plays: Bumpus on what made the difference - Seattle Sports

How did the three most game-changing plays from the first-place Seahawks' win over the Chargers come together? Michael Bumpus breaks it down.

Seahawks players call for end of turf fields in the NFL. They aren’t the only ones

The same field on which Odell Beckham Jr.’s career ended, at least for now, during a Super Bowl is also where DK Metcalf’s season went on hold.

Safety Ryan Neal played one of his best games as a Seahawk while sick

After turning in a play that made the home crowd at SoFi Stadium feel a little ill on Sunday, Seahawks safety Ryan Neal turned around and got sick. Neal battled what he thinks was the 24-hour flu before and during Sunday’s 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, an illness that came on during the night and made him wonder in the morning if he’d be able to play. I was sweating in bed, chills, body ache, headache,” Neal said.

NFC West News

Rams Waive OL Jeremiah Kolone; Brian Allen Returning? | NFL Tracker - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

Op-ed: Rams QB John Wolford on Wednesdays during the NFL season - The Athletic

"What do you do all day?" John Wolford gets that question from friends and family and here's part of the quarterback's answer.

Rams need Leonard Floyd need to do better - Turf Show Times

The Rams need more production from their pass rush

The Cardinals are getting next to no contributions from their rookie class - Revenge of the Birds

We’re seven games into the season and the Cardinals’ rookie class has yet to make much of an impact. Should we be concerned?

2022 ROTB “Pick 3” Vs. Spread Competition Week 8 - Revenge of the Birds

Updated Standings (thanks to CCF):

14 Players Land on Arizona Cardinals' First Injury Report vs. Vikings - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals again have a laundry list of players on the injury report to open a game week.

Deebo Samuel and Multiple 49ers Held out of Practice - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers are holding Deebo Samuel out of Wednesday's practice as he deals with a hamstring injury.

49ers news: Why the 49ers are struggling defensively without Arik Armstead - Niners Nation

Their numbers from a DVOA standpoint are below average without Arik on the field

Around The NFL

2022 NFL Rookie of the Year odds: Kenneth Walker leads after Breece Hall injury - The Athletic

A surge in Seattle and an injury in New York has shifted the race for the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year race.

Jets hope to restore balance to lopsided Patriots rivalry - New York Jets- ESPN

The Jets have lost 12 straight in the rivalry, but have their best chance in years to halt the misery against a Patriots team with a QB controversy.

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Ravens-Buccaneers game on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Baltimore Ravens visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Thursday Night Football" on Prime Video.

RB Index, Week 8: Teams that should trade for a running back ahead of NFL trade deadline

With the NFL trade deadline just around the corner, Maurice Jones-Drew highlights four teams that should make a move for a running back, including three squads at the top of their respective divisions.

Lions owner expresses support for HC Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes following 1-5 start

Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp said Wednesday that she still believes in the leadership of head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes despite Detroit's slow start to the season.

Taylor Heinicke reveals his petty move for every team that he beats

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke is revealing this week the petty move he has for every team that he beats.

Jaguars place CB Shaquill Griffin (back) on IR - National Football Post

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with an ailing back.

Colts finally give up on Andrew Luck ghost, while Packers need prayers and Patriots need to start Mac Jones

Welcome back to the Four Verts column! Teams are looking at themselves in the mirror at the halfway point of the season. The Indianapolis Colts appear headed toward a rebuild, the Green Bay Packers need a win against the best team in the NFL and the New England Patriots are messing around with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

Eagles & Jets heat up trade deadline, why Bill Belichick is ruining Mac Jones, should Matt Ryan hang it up & embarrassing Halloween stories

Trade season is upon us. It kicked off last week with the Carolina Panthers' blockbuster trade of Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. It continued this week with the New York Jets acquiring Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson & on Wednesday afternoon, the Chicago Bears sending defensive end Robert Quinn to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.