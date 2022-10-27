Field Gulls Survivor Pool Standings: And then there was one!

We didn’t even get through half the season before nearly everyone was eliminated from the 2022 edition of the Field Gulls Survivor Pool.

The slew of upsets and lack of clear top teams meant pure carnage in our group of 187. Only one person remains entering Week 8, which means they’re our competition winner and take full bragging rights for the season.

Congratulations to community member Tabby72 for being the last one standing! Let’s take you through their journey to victory:

Week 1: Ravens over Jets

Week 2: Broncos over Texans

Week 3: Bears over Texans

Week 4: Eagles over Jaguars

Week 5: Buccaneers over Falcons

Week 6: Bengals over Saints

Week 7: Jets over Broncos

Tabby can still keep going for a chance to win ESPN’s $30,000 grand prize. Run the table through Week 18, Tabby!

Yours truly crashed out spectacularly in Week 2 when the Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Cooper Rush-led Dallas Cowboys. This is now the second year in a row that picking the Bengals has been the KO punch, so I’m done with Cincy until further notice, even though they helped Tabby to victory.

The Buccaneers’ stunning loss to the Carolina Panthers eliminated the other three remaining competitors, making one question whether it’s time to count out Touchdown Tom once and for all.

I can also confirm that (fittingly) 12 of you were disgracefully eliminated on opening week when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos. Only one person I’ve found has picked the Seahawks in Survivor League, and they chose correctly for the Detroit Lions game, only to be undone by the Buccaneers’ defeat against the Steelers two weeks later.

Thanks to everyone for playing and we’ll give this another go next season, perhaps with an actual prize tied to it!