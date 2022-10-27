Seahawks injury report: DK Metcalf misses second straight day of practice

The Seattle Seahawks released their updated injury report from practice on Thursday afternoon ahead of the Week 8 home game against the New York Giants.

Didn't sound like WR DK Metcalf would practice today and he didn't. The Seahawks list him as a non-participant again. It's the same group of non-participants as yesterday but with Al Woods added today. WR Tyler Lockett and RG Gabe Jackson were full participants. pic.twitter.com/pyVz0gcovo — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 27, 2022

To no surprise, DK Metcalf did not practice for the second day in a row after suffering a knee injury and being carted off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7. Friday’s status will provide much more clarity to what Metcalf’s chances of playing this week really are, but he was not expected to practice on Thursday one way or another.

Poona Ford and Darrell Taylor were also non-participants in practice for the second consecutive day this week.

Some positive news on the injury front, Gabe Jackson was a full participant in practice on Thursday. Jackson has missed the last two games with hip and knee injuries, but the starting right guard seems to be trending upwards in terms of returning to action this weekend. Tyler Lockett was also a full participant in practice on Thursday as he has been nursing a hamstring injury. However, the hamstring injury has not yet kept him off the field on Sundays, having played through it against the Chargers.