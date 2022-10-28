Seahawks News

Should Seahawks block NFC West rivals from potential trades to stay ahead?

Seaside Joe 1333: As long as they keep winning, Seattle will keep leading

Returning From Injury, Seahawks Banking on Tre Brown Further Bolstering Talented Secondary - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

After a lengthy year long recovery from a major knee injury, Tre Brown returned to practice for the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, setting the stage for him to eventually push for playing time in a talented, competitive secondary and make a surging defense even better.

Inside (another) Seahawks defensive makeover and whether fixes are sustainable - The Athletic

For the third straight season, the defense has rebounded from an awful start, with the help of some schematic tweaks. Is it sustainable?

Thursday Round-Up: Geno Smith Moves Up to No. 5 on NFL's QB Index Week 8 Rankings

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith continues to climb NFL Insider Marc Sessler’s QB Index ranking, moving up two spots this week to No. 5

Calm In The Chaos: The “Cool Moment” Between Pete Carroll & Geno Smith That Helped The Seahawks Win On Sunday

On a crucial third-down in Sunday’s win over the Chargers, a brief exchange between Pete Carroll and Geno Smith helped calm things down before the offense came through with a big play.

This is a really important game for the Seahawks « Seahawks Draft Blog

This is also available via ‘The Rebuild’ podcast streams

Fann: Geno Smith’s play forcing Seahawks to reevaluate QB future - Seattle Sports

Geno Smith is more than a game manager and likely a Pro Bowler if he keeps it up. And that puts the Seahawks in an interesting spot.

Bumpus: 2 names Seahawks could target for NFL trade deadline - Seattle Sports

Michael Bumpus has a name on each side of the ball for the Seahawks to consider before the NFL trade deadline next Wednesday.

Marquise Goodwin, his wife bulled through 2 unfathomable years to get this Seahawks chance

Marquise Goodwin has a cherished friend on the Seahawks. Their bond is tighter than most NFL teammates.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith gets chance to face former team

Sunday’s Giants-Seahawks game doesn’t just feature two of the hottest teams in the NFL but also the only two quarterbacks to ever start a game for New York instead of Eli Manning during the last 15 years of his heralded career. Current Giants QB Daniel Jones took over for Manning as the team’s starter three games into his rookie year in 2019 after being taken with the sixth overall pick.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams Ready to Deal With Christian McCaffrey Conundrum Again - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams are facing the same All-Pro rusher but in far different ... and much more hated ... colors.

Rams-49ers: 3 reasons Sean McVay will beat Kyle Shanahan this time - Turf Show Times

Or 3 reasons that the Rams could lose

No matter outcome on Sunday, Arizona Cardinals should trade for Bradley Chubb - Revenge of the Birds

A lot of teams are looking at this week eight game slate as a decider if they are buyers or sellers at the trade deadline.

Arizona Cardinals Thursday Injury Report: Jalen Thompson Returns - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Not much changed from yesterday, but Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson returned to practice on Thursday.

Will the Los Angeles Rams Smash the San Francisco 49ers' Season? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing whether the Los Angeles Rams will beat the San Francisco 49ers and hand them their fifth loss in eight games this season.

49ers news: Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings miss Thursday’s practice with hamstring injuries - Niners Nation

Trent Williams returned after a veteran’s day off

Around The NFL

Lamar Jackson, Ravens turn things around in second half in win over Bucs

Jackson's perfect second half passing helped spark the Ravens to their first back-to-back wins of the season.

Is Raiders RB Josh Jacobs altering Josh McDaniels' philosophy? - Las Vegas Raiders- ESPN

Jacobs has become a workhorse back, a rarity in the NFL and something Raiders coach Josh McDaniels hasn't had since his early Patriots days.

2022 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Ravens' win over Buccaneers on Thursday night

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens came on in the second half and then fended off a Tom Brady-led rally to defeat the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Move The Sticks: Kadarius Toney & Robert Quinn trades

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

2022 NFL season's top 10 slot receivers: Rams' Cooper Kupp, Bengals' Tyler Boyd lead group

Is the Jaguars' decision to make a big investment in Christian Kirk paying off so far? See where he lands in the Next Gen Stats analytics team's ranking of the top 10 slot receivers right now.

Bill Belichick has testy exchange with reporter over QB questions

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick had a testy exchange with a reporter amid questions about the team's quarterback situation.

Tom Brady on first 3-game losing streak in 20 years after Buccaneers fall to Ravens

Tom Brady ran for it.