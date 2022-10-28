Podcast: Which Seahawks rookie has impressed you the most?

The Seattle Seahawks sit at 4-3 and lead the NFC West entering the final weekend of October, something that didn’t sound plausible at the start of the season or even realistic about three weeks ago. Much of Seattle’s unexpected success in 2022 can be attributed to this sensational rookie draft class, which has yielded several starters that are playing very well. The standout is undoubtedly cornerback Tariq Woolen, who has four interceptions and looks like he could be an All-Pro already, but lest we forget how well tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas have fared as Day 1 starters, and now running back Kenneth Walker III is surging in the absence of Rashaad Penny.

We’ve got not one but two new episodes of the Field Gulls Podcast out for you on this final Friday of the month! The first one is a review of the Seahawks’ Class of 2022, with host Dayna O’Gorman and special guest Brandan Schulze, who hosts the Sea Hawkers Podcast and formerly hosted the Field Gulls Podcast. Check out their thoughts on this ceiling-raising class below:

Rookie Review

The second episode is Dan Viens’ preview of this Sunday’s home matchup with the surprising 6-1 New York Giants, who already have two more wins than they did all of last year and as many wins as the 2020 side. How will the Seahawks fare against a team who seems to excel in close games? Listen in the audio player below.

Giants Preview

