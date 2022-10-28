Seahawks-Giants final injury report: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett both game-time decisions

The Seattle Seahawks’ injury report draws attention to a potentially very banged up wide receiver corps ahead of Sunday’s crucial game against the New York Giants.

DK Metcalf did some light work at Friday’s practice after not practicing on Wednesday or Thursday. His unspecified patellar tendon injury has an unknown timetable so at the moment he’s a game-time decision and officially listed as questionable.

Tyler Lockett, who played last week against the Los Angeles Chargers while dealing with a hamstring injury, now has a new rib injury that makes him a game-time decision for the second week in a row.

Penny Hart has missed the past few weeks with injury and now he’s doubtful with his hamstring injury. In other words, one receiver is likely going to miss out and the top two may or may not play. I’d keep an eye on the likes of JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Bo Melton, and Cade Johnson for potential practice squad elevations.

The good news is that Travis Homer is going to play this weekend, which should help both with special teams (with Nick Bellore ruled out due to his concussion) and running back depth.

The full report is below, which also had questionable designations for Darrell Taylor and Poona Ford. Welp.

Seahawks full, updated injury report for this week: pic.twitter.com/iZNVYrmTiA — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 28, 2022

In case you’re wondering, here’s the Giants report, which includes their promising rookie TE Daniel Bellinger and rookie right tackle Evan Neal both missing out on the game.