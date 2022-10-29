Sam’s Film Room: Should Kenneth Walker III or Dameon Pierce win Offensive Rookie of the Year?

During the 2022 NFL Draft, there were 22 running backs taken. Of those, two of these players are the current favorites to be the offensive rookie of the year. You have Kenneth Walker III, who was a second-round pick for the Seattle Seahawks, and Dameon Pierce, who was a fourth-round pick for the Houston Texans. As it stands, Walker has the slight edge over Pierce in terms of Vegas odds. Fair or not given that Pierce has 40 more carries than Walker, both of these running backs are playing extremely well for their respective teams.

Dameon Pierce has just over 500 yards, with 4.8 yards per carry average, and 3 touchdowns for the Texans. Meanwhile, Walker already has 410 yards, with a 6.1 yards per carry average, and 4 touchdowns in the Seahawks’ offense. In this video, I wanted to compare and contrast their running styles. Also, I looked at their advanced stats so I can make an argument as to who I think should be favored in the race for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

