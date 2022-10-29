Seahawks News

Vision Board: Seahawks-Giants - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1334: On Charles Cross getting revenge, Will Dissly, and goal line stands

Aggressive Mode: Quinton Jefferson Details How Seahawks Fixed Struggling Defense - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Throwing in a few new wrinkles while bringing back some staples from former defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr., Quinton Jefferson and the Seattle Seahawks have taken a 180 degree turn on defense thanks in large part to the return of attacking, one-gapping schemes in the trenches.

Friday Round-Up: ESPN's Mina Kimes: Seahawks 'Smashed' 2022 NFL Offseason

ESPN’s Mina Kimes praises the work done by the Seahawks this offseason.

Week 8 Injury Report: Seahawks vs. Giants

Details on the Seahawks’ injury situation heading into their Week 8 game against the Giants, including game status designations.

Inside the week the Giants benched Eli Manning in favor of Geno Smith

The last time Geno Smith was a starting quarterback, he took Eli Manning's job -- for one game. He faces his former team Sunday in first place in the NFC West.

Rost: 3 things to know about Seahawks' matchup with surprising Giants - Seattle Sports

Sunday features a meeting of surprising contenders in the Seahawks and Giants, and Stacy Rost has the details on the matchup.

Pete Carroll Preview: Metcalf update, Giants' run game vs Seahawks - Seattle Sports

During the latest Pete Carroll Preview, the HC discussed DK Metcalf, Marquise Goodwin and the run games for the Seahawks and Giants.

Bumpus: What stands out about Seahawks' secondary in recent weeks - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks' defensive front has really excelled of late, but Michael Bumpus is also seeing a lot of good things from the secondary.

NFC West News

'It Sucks!' Los Angeles Rams Stars Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey Speak Out Against Fake Turf - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Count a pair of prominent Los Angeles Rams among those turning against turf after a slew of injuries across the NFL.

Rams-49ers: Bobby Wagner will be key to slowing down Christian McCaffrey - Turf Show Times

and two more bold predictions for Week 8

Van Jefferson injury update: Rams activate WR for 49ers, how much will he play? - Turf Show Times

Jefferson returns for first game since Super Bowl and once again the Rams really need him

Cardinals-Vikings Week 8 Game Preview: 5 questions and answers with the enemy - Revenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals face the fresh Minnesota Vikings as they come off their bye week

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #190: Cards vs. Vikings Preview w/ @ArifHasanNFL of @PFN365 - Revenge of the Birds

LISTEN: The Norse Code co-host joins Blake for an annual show swap, discussing Arizona’s chances against a 5-1 Vikings team

Arizona Cardinals-Minnesota Vikings Preview: Five Questions for the Opponent - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Will Ragatz answered a few questions in regards to the Arizona Cardinals-Minnesota Vikings matchup in Week 8.

Why the 49ers Defense has Struggled on Third Down Recently - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

DeMeco Ryans explains why the 49ers are struggling to get off the field on third down, especially in long situations.

49ers News: Kyle Shanahan’s teams have historically struggled to come back from a second half deficit - Niners Nation

Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers do not win games if they trail in the second half

Around The NFL

Six NFL trades we’d love to see: Bradley Chubb to Cowboys, Brandin Cooks to Packers - The Athletic

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Jeff Howe and Mike Jones propose six deals and discuss the pros and cons for each.

NFL Week 8 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips

What to watch for in every game. Bold predictions. Fantasy advice. Key stats to know. And, of course, final score picks. It's all here for Week 8.

NFL Week 8 injury report - Deebo Samuel, Davante Adams and more

Our NFL Nation reporters have you covered with the latest injury developments entering Week 8.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

2022 NFL season: Three things to watch for in Broncos-Jaguars in London

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down three things to watch for when the Denver Broncos take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on ESPN+.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson discusses fixing mistakes to take team to next level

The Baltimore Ravens could be a an undefeated team if the team didn’t blow double-digit leads in multiple fourth quarters.