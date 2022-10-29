SBNation Reacts Results: Seahawks fans looking forward to the playoffs

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

It’s nearly the midpoint of the season, and as the rest of the NFC West is stuck below .500, the first place Seattle Seahawks and their fans are excited about what the back half of the season has in store. The first seven weeks of the year have gone so well that an overwhelming majority of fans are confident the team is moving in the right direction, and are excited about what the remainder of 2022 and beyond hold in store.

With optimism now at highs for the year, fans believe the Hawks have more than one win on the schedule in the three games between now and the bye in Week 11.

While optimism reigns supreme at this point and fans are excited for what the future will bring, the split regarding whether or not the Hawks will make a move ahead of the 4:00 pm New York time trade deadline on Tuesday.

Regardless of whether or not the front office makes a move between now and Tuesday afternoon, fans are starting to talk about the playoffs.

Yes, fans want to talk about the playoffs.

20 years ago today, the @Colts head coach Jim Mora with one of the most iconic press conferences ever.



Playoffs?!? pic.twitter.com/exevg0lWqA — TodayInSports (@TodayInSportsCo) November 25, 2021

So, whether Jim Mora is ready or not for the playoffs, fans are certainly ready to talk about the postseason.

How much of that optimism is rooted in how well the Seahawks have played in the past couple of weeks and how much is grown out of how weak the entire NFC is this season is obviously up for debate. What is not up for debate is that Geno Smith has far exceeded the expectations of most, and is making the plays necessary to earn the incentive in his contract for making the playoffs.

