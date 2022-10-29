Seahawks elevate Bruce Irvin and Cade Johnson for Giants game

Sunday the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants will face off at Lumen Field in a game that could carry significant playoff seeding later in the season. Through the first seven weeks of the year, both teams sport better records than most observers anticipated, and if the season were to end today, both squads would be in the playoffs.

That said, there is plenty of season left, and while fans of each squad have started dreaming of a Cinderella run in the playoffs, there are still ten games left for each team to play, starting with the Sunday matchup. And when the Hawks take to the field Sunday, they will once again have the services of a familiar face, who recently returned to the team for a third go round.

This is the second time Seattle has elevated Irvin from the practice squad to the active roster for a game this season, meaning he has one elevation remaining for the season, and it’s the first time they have elevated Cade Johnson since signing him as undrafted free agent in 2021.

Travis Homer also returns to the active roster from injured reserve, meaning the Seahawks have a full 53 man roster for the first time since Rashaad Penny was moved to injured reserve in mid October.