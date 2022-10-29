Report: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett expected to play vs. Giants

It’s not often we do a “Field Gulls after dark” type of news update, but with a big game on Sunday we might as well.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Seattle Seahawks wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, both questionable with knee and hamstring/rib injuries respectively, are expected to play against the New York Giants.

Seahawks’ WR Tyler Lockett, listed as questionable for Sunday due to hamstring and rib injuries, is expected to play vs. Giants, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2022

When Seahawks’ WR D.K. Metcalf was carted off last Sunday with a patella tendon injury, some suspected he might be sidelined for weeks. But Metcalf, listed as questionable for Sunday, will return from his injury sooner than expected and play vs. the Giants, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2022

I’m not a doctor and I don’t know the severity of Metcalf’s patellar tendon injury, but there’s something about this that I don’t feel great about. Maybe his snaps will be limited and he’ll be used more as a decoy. Then again, I could be completely wrong and DK really is that superhuman. Metcalf has not missed a game since he was drafted by the Seahawks in 2019.

Metcalf was carted off against the Los Angeles Chargers and many had feared his injury was serious, but his unspecified patellar tendon issue didn’t have any firm timetable for a return. Lockett had been battling a hamstring injury since at least last week, but the rib injury stuff is new. They were both limited in practice on Friday and Pete Carroll had considered them game-time decisions.

Keep in mind that Cade Johnson was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster, which may both double as depth for the injured Penny Hart (who’s doubtful with a hamstring injury) on special teams, as well as in case something happens to either DK or Lockett.