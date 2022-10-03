Enemy Reaction 2022: Detroit Lions

If I were to tell you that an undermanned Detroit Lions offense would put up 45 points against the Seattle Seahawks, you would most likely assume that Seattle suffered a humiliating loss. And you’d be wrong!

The Seahawks offense scored 41, while Tariq Woolen’s pick-six helped prevent that defensive outing from being an all-time embarrassment, making for a 48-45 Scorigami-producing victory to take Seattle back to .500 on the season.

A game with this many points (and yet, no lead changes or a game-winning drive opportunity) left me with a hell of a lot of work to do for today’s Enemy Reaction. This is the highest scoring Enemy Reaction in history, and emotions undoubtedly ran high on both game threads here and Pride of Detroit.

Geno Smith finds Uncle Will for the touchdown (7-0 SEA)

Geno Smith with the perfect ball placement



After Tyler Lockett fumble, TJ Hockenson gets free for the TD (7-6 SEA)

Geno Smith scores on a QB draw (14-6 SEA)

Coby Bryant forces fumble, Seahawks recover (17-9 SEA)

Coby Bryant perdeu o marcador mas conseguiu forçar o fumble. pic.twitter.com/n9pd2ESiUA — Rapinas do Mar (Cortes) (@cortesrapinas) October 2, 2022

Noah Fant left alone for easiest touchdown of his life (24-9 SEA)

Jamaal Williams punches it in on 4th and goal (24-15 SEA)

Tariq Woolen records first ever pick-six (31-15 SEA)

Jamaal Williams breaks free for 51-yard touchdown (31-23 SEA)

JAMAAL WILLIAMS GOES 51 YARDS TO THE HOUSE.



Rashaad Penny takes off for touchdown on 3rd and 16 (38-23 SEA)

This stupid TJ Hockenson play leads to a Lions touchdown (38-31 SEA)

Another TJ Hockenson touchdown (41-38 SEA)

Rashaad Penny scores his second touchdown (48-38 SEA)

Rashaad Penny goes over the 100-yard mark and scores his 2nd TD of the game! @Seahawks take a 48-38 lead with 2:14 to go.



After Justin Jackson TD, DeeJay Dallas recovers onside kick (48-45 SEA)

Seahawks win! (48-45 SEA Final)

Post-Game: The honeymoon is over for Aaron Glenn (Kyle Meinke, MLive)

The honeymoon is over for Aaron Glenn. The Lions defensive coordinator has drawn all kinds of love from all kinds of places during his year-plus in Detroit. Two of those places, Denver and New Orleans, actually interviewed him for head-coaching vacancies last offseason. He didn’t land either gig, but remains one of the hottest names in coaching. Now just one month into the season, it is getting more difficult to understand the staggering issues with his defense that, outside of one half against Washington, hasn’t even sniffed competency. They had allowed the most points in the league heading into the weekend, then got wacked again in a 48-45 loss on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. They’re now 1-3 after the first month of a once-promising season that has devolved into frustration. Frustration, because the Seahawks are one of the worst teams in the league. Frustration, because the Seahawks have one of the worst offenses in the league.

Post-Game: The Lions have the top offense in the NFL and it means nothing (Detroit Lions Syndicate)

Well here we are with the Seahawks sitting at 2-2 and potentially in a four-way tie in the NFC West pending the outcome of Monday Night Football. This offense has played like a genuine contender, whereas the defense would struggle to stop an XFL side. That makes for an overall not good football team, but at the very least the games have been mostly fun to watch and I’ll take that over the tedium that was last year.

The New Orleans Saints will undoubtedly play like their backs are against the wall next Sunday, as a 1-4 start with a four-game losing streak might be too much to overcome even in a weak NFC South. Their offense has been banged up and mostly ineffective, putting immense strain on their otherwise stout defense. If the Seahawks can muster up their first win in The Big Easy since 2004, then there might be increased reason to believe this offense is that legit.

Thanks for reading and go ‘Hawks!