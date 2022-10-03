Darryl Johnson out indefinitely with ‘significant’ foot injury, says Pete Carroll

Waiver wire pickup Darryl Johnson made his way into the starting lineup against the Detroit Lions, but unfortunately he won’t be playing any time soon.

On a day when the injury report was otherwise light, the outside linebacker left the game in the opening half with an apparent ankle injury and did not return. According to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, Johnson’s injury will cause him to miss time.

Darryl Johnson has a “significant” foot injury and could be out awhile, Pete Carroll says. Pete believes he’ll come back this season. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 3, 2022

No firm timetable was given but it’s never a good sign when the outer range is “believe he’ll come back this season.” The specifics of the foot injury were not disclosed, but it sure sounds like injured reserve is his next destination.

Johnson and rookie Boye Mafe saw their snap counts increase at the expense of third-year player Darrell Taylor, who’s been a non-factor and struggling both against the run and getting to the quarterback. The Johnson injury led to Taylor being more involved in the defense, but it’s very possible that’s short-lived depending on what role the Seahawks envision for Boye Mafe.

Pete Carroll says "we need more" playing time for rookie OLB Boye Mafe than the approx 30 snaps he got at Detroit.



What he didn't say: With Darryl Johnson (foot) now out a while and Darrell Taylor continuing to be a non-producer on the edge, Mafe is going to get more this week — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 3, 2022

On another note, L.J. Collier could play this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.