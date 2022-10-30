How to watch Seahawks vs. Giants in NFL Week 8

There is only one game on the schedule for Week 8 that features two teams with winning records: The Seattle Seahawks (4-3) and New York Giants (6-1).

Seahawks games are now available to stream on Sling TV, which gives you even more accessibility to your teams, no matter where you’re watching. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the internet on any device, access free DVR storage in case you need it, and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra package or NFL RedZone. Now you can get half off your first month of Sling! Sling Orange or Sling Blue, regular price $35, now $17.50, and add any Extra package for half off, too! Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

Why yes, you would’ve predicted that before the start of the regular season. Seattle sits all alone in first place in the NFC West, while the Giants already have two more wins than they managed all of last season. Geno Smith is playing at a high-level and Daniel Jones’ turnover problems have been kept to a relative minimum, while Saquon Barkley is right alongside Geno for Comeback Player of the Year honors. First-year head coach Brian Daboll has made an immediate impact on an organization that has been wholly inept for several years running. These are two offenses with dangerous rushing attacks and suspect run defenses, so on what figures to be a rainy day in Seattle we could see big days from Barkley and Seahawks rookie sensation Kenneth Walker III.

Here are all the details fans need on this big Halloween Evem atchup, including broadcast information, streaming options, radio commentary and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

Channel: FOX (Coverage map here)

Announcers: Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez (sideline reporter: Laura Okmin)

Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports / 97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Online Streaming: NFL+ | FOX Sports | Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YouTube TV

Seahawks roster: Click here

Opponent Blog: Big Blue View

Odds

The Seahawks are 3-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 44.5.

Seahawks 2022 Regular Season Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/12 (Monday Night Football): W 17-16 vs. Denver Broncos

Week 2, 9/18: L 27-7 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 3, 9/25: L 27-23 vs. Atlanta Falcons

October

Week 4, 10/2: W 48-45 at Detroit Lions

Week 5, 10/9: L 39-32 at New Orleans Saints

Week 6, 10/16: W 19-9 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 7, 10/23: W 37-23 at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 8, 10/30: vs. New York Giants (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

November

Week 9, 11/6: at Arizona Cardinals (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 10, 11/13 (in Munich): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6:30 AM PT, NFL Network)

Week 11, 11/20: BYE

Week 12, 11/27: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1:25 PM PT, CBS)

December

Week 13, 12/4: at Los Angeles Rams (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 14, 12/11: vs. Carolina Panthers (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 15, 12/15 (Thu): vs. San Francisco 49ers (5:20 PM PT, Amazon Prime)

Week 16, 12/24 (Sat): at Kansas City Chiefs (10 AM PT, FOX)

January

Week 17, 1/1: vs. New York Jets (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 18, 1/8: vs. Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, TBD)