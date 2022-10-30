How to watch Seahawks vs. Giants in NFL Week 8

There is only one game on the schedule for Week 8 that features two teams with winning records: The Seattle Seahawks (4-3) and New York Giants (6-1).
Why yes, you would’ve predicted that before the start of the regular season. Seattle sits all alone in first place in the NFC West, while the Giants already have two more wins than they managed all of last season. Geno Smith is playing at a high-level and Daniel Jones’ turnover problems have been kept to a relative minimum, while Saquon Barkley is right alongside Geno for Comeback Player of the Year honors. First-year head coach Brian Daboll has made an immediate impact on an organization that has been wholly inept for several years running. These are two offenses with dangerous rushing attacks and suspect run defenses, so on what figures to be a rainy day in Seattle we could see big days from Barkley and Seahawks rookie sensation Kenneth Walker III.
Here are all the details fans need on this big Halloween Evem atchup, including broadcast information, streaming options, radio commentary and more:
TV Schedule
Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022
Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT
Channel: FOX (Coverage map here)
Announcers: Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez (sideline reporter: Laura Okmin)
Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington
Radio: 710 Seattle Sports / 97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)
Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)
Online Streaming: NFL+ | FOX Sports | Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YouTube TV
Odds
The Seahawks are 3-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 44.5.
Seahawks 2022 Regular Season Schedule
September
Week 1, 9/12 (Monday Night Football): W 17-16 vs. Denver Broncos
Week 2, 9/18: L 27-7 at San Francisco 49ers
Week 3, 9/25: L 27-23 vs. Atlanta Falcons
October
Week 4, 10/2: W 48-45 at Detroit Lions
Week 5, 10/9: L 39-32 at New Orleans Saints
Week 6, 10/16: W 19-9 vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 7, 10/23: W 37-23 at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 8, 10/30: vs. New York Giants (1:25 PM PT, FOX)
November
Week 9, 11/6: at Arizona Cardinals (1:05 PM PT, FOX)
Week 10, 11/13 (in Munich): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6:30 AM PT, NFL Network)
Week 11, 11/20: BYE
Week 12, 11/27: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1:25 PM PT, CBS)
December
Week 13, 12/4: at Los Angeles Rams (1:05 PM PT, FOX)
Week 14, 12/11: vs. Carolina Panthers (1:25 PM PT, FOX)
Week 15, 12/15 (Thu): vs. San Francisco 49ers (5:20 PM PT, Amazon Prime)
Week 16, 12/24 (Sat): at Kansas City Chiefs (10 AM PT, FOX)
January
Week 17, 1/1: vs. New York Jets (1:05 PM PT, FOX)
Week 18, 1/8: vs. Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, TBD)
