2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Giants 1st Quarter game thread

Last time the Seattle Seahawks played the New York Giants, it was in an empty Lumen Field and the “Let Russ Cook” movement as we knew it pretty much died. The Colt McCoy-led Giants won 17-12 and the Seahawks had one of their worst losses of the Pete Carroll era. Luckily Seattle ended up winning the NFC West anyway, but it basically wrecked hopes of a first-round bye.

Now we’ve got Geno Smith at quarterback, Daniel Jones is healthy, and so is Saquon Barkley. These are two considerably different teams than we saw two seasons ago, particularly the Giants who are an incredible 6-1. The Seahawks are 4-3 and atop the NFC West but doing so with high-level QB play from Geno, a terrific rushing attack, and a defense that has pulled a 180 from its poor start to the season.

This is the only matchup of Week 8 between two above .500 teams! Let’s have some fun and let’s see another Seahawks win!

SEA!!!