Seahawks vs. Giants: NFL TV coverage map and commentators

For the second week in a row, Mark Sanchez will be analyzing the man who replaced him at quarterback when he was with the New York Jets.

FOX is keeping its top crew of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the NFC West rivalry between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams, even though by win-loss record the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants is the better matchup in terms. With that said, because it’s an actual good New York team playing there is wide distribution for this one, as opposed to many recent Seahawks games that have generally been shown within the local markets of the respective teams.

Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez were on the call last week for the Seahawks’ win over the Chargers, and they’re back at it again for Giants-Seahawks. It was nine years ago when Sanchez suffered a season-ending injury and a rookie Geno Smith replaced him, and now Smith is blossoming late and Sanchez gets to cover Geno in-person once more.

506 Sports is the almighty for coverage maps, and this is the only map you need to know if you’re a Seahawks fan. We’re in blue, and a lot of the country is seeing this game!

Early (all at 10 AM PT)

Carolina at Atlanta, FOX - Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, and Shannon Spake

Chicago at Dallas, FOX - Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston, and Pam Oliver

Arizona at Minnesota, FOX - Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, and Kristina Pink

Miami at Detroit, CBS - Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, and Aditi Kinkhabwala

Las Vegas at New Orleans, CBS - Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, and Melanie Collins

New England at NY Jets, CBS - Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, CBS - Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson

Late

Tennessee at Houston, CBS - 1:05 p.m. - Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, and AJ Ross

Washington at Indianapolis, FOX - 1:25 p.m. - Brandon Gaudin, Robert Smith, and Jen Hale

San Francisco at LA Rams, FOX - 1:25 p.m. - Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi

New York Giants at Seattle, FOX - 1:25 p.m - Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, and Laura Okmin

