Seahawks News

Seahawks should target wide receivers early in 2023 draft

Seaside Joe 1335: Has WR overtaken QB as Seattle's top offensive need?

Seattle Seahawks Safety Quandre Diggs: People 'Eating Their Words' During Geno Smith 'Revenge Tour' - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith ranks near the top of the league in multiple passing statistics this season.

What To Watch In The Seahawks’ Week 8 Game vs. The New York Giants

Players, matchups and storylines to watch in the Seahawks’ Week 8 game against the Giants.

Seahawks' Metcalf to play, Lockett expected to play vs. Giants

Seattle's DK Metcalf will play Sunday against the Giants, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter late Saturday, and his Seahawks teammate, Tyler Lockett, is expected to play against New York in a matchup of NFC surprising teams.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith’s career resurgence reminds Giants DC Wink Martindale of Kurt Warner

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale compared Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith's career resurgence to Kurt Warner against the Giants-Seahawks game. Both teams go into Sunday hoping to keep their surprise starts going.

K.J. Wright's observations of Seahawks' 2022 rookie class - Seattle Sports

Former Seahawks LB K.J. Wright shared his thoughts on most of Seattle's 2022 rookie draft class during his weekly show on Seattle Sports.

Brock and Bump detail how weather can impact Seahawks vs Giants - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks may play in some ugly weather on Sunday, so Brock Huard and Michael Bumpus explain the impact that could have.

Wyman & Bob: The biggest surprises for the Seahawks this season - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks are a surprise contender at 4-3, and Wyman & Bob detail the biggest surprises from the team so far in 2022.

NFC West News

How should the Rams optimize the “Aaron Donald window”? - Turf Show Times

LA’s franchise only has a finite time left with Aaron Donald

The Ultimate Carpe Diem - Revenge of the Birds

Thanks to everyone who listened to the Take It Easy Podcast about media access. Thanks for the outstanding responses you wrote in furthering our discussion. Today I would like to piggy back on this...

Steve Keim Gives Answer on Arizona Cardinals Trading Before Deadline - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are pegged by many to be potential buyers when the NFL trade deadline arrives on Tuesday. Steve Keim isn't so sure about that.

49ers vs. Rams Week 8: Game Preview and Prediction - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers cannot go into their Bye week suffering a loss to the Rams. Their offense has to be locked in for them to win.

49ers news: WR Willie Snead has been promoted to the active roster; OL Blake Hance was waived - Niners Nation

With Deebo out, Snead replaces him on the active roster

Around The NFL

NFL WR & TE rankings: Why Travis Kelce is the league’s most effective pass-catcher - The Athletic

Many familiar names are among the NFL's most targeted pass-catchers, but which players have done the most with their opportunities?

Who is Malik Willis? What to know about Titans rookie QB, fantasy implications - The Athletic

The rookie will get the start in Houston as Tannehill deals with an ankle injury and illness.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Could Saints be open to 1 specific Alvin Kamara trade?

A report claims the New Orleans Saints might be open to trading running back Alvin Kamara under one circumstance.