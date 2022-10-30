 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reports: DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett will play Sunday

By John P. Gilbert
Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

One of the big questions for the first place Seattle Seahawks heading into their important Week 8 matchup against the New York Giants is whether or not either of their star wide receivers would play. Lacking experienced depth behind their top two pass catchers, the concerns regarding the ability of the offense to move the ball without two of its biggest weapons were certainly well founded.

However, according to a pair of reports from ESPN insider Adam Schefter, both Metcalf and Lockett are set to play Sunday at Lumen Field. Schefter first reported the news regarding the expectation that Lockett will play.

And then followed that report up moments later with a similar note on DK Metcalf.

How much both play and how effective they are able to be for Geno Smith will, of course, not be known until gametime. However, both are expected to be on the field Sunday in spite of having been listed as questionable on the Friday injury report.

