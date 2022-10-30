Reports: DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett will play Sunday

One of the big questions for the first place Seattle Seahawks heading into their important Week 8 matchup against the New York Giants is whether or not either of their star wide receivers would play. Lacking experienced depth behind their top two pass catchers, the concerns regarding the ability of the offense to move the ball without two of its biggest weapons were certainly well founded.

However, according to a pair of reports from ESPN insider Adam Schefter, both Metcalf and Lockett are set to play Sunday at Lumen Field. Schefter first reported the news regarding the expectation that Lockett will play.

Seahawks’ WR Tyler Lockett, listed as questionable for Sunday due to hamstring and rib injuries, is expected to play vs. Giants, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2022

And then followed that report up moments later with a similar note on DK Metcalf.

When Seahawks’ WR D.K. Metcalf was carted off last Sunday with a patella tendon injury, some suspected he might be sidelined for weeks. But Metcalf, listed as questionable for Sunday, will return from his injury sooner than expected and play vs. the Giants, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2022

How much both play and how effective they are able to be for Geno Smith will, of course, not be known until gametime. However, both are expected to be on the field Sunday in spite of having been listed as questionable on the Friday injury report.