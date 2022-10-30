Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf active, Sidney Jones inactive for Week 8

It’s the last Sunday in October, and that means NFL playoff races are starting to take shape for the back half of the season. In a turn of events few saw coming, Week 8 opponents the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants are both in the thick of things, and could easily be surprise participants in the postseason this year.

With that in mind, much of the attention for both teams in the lead up to this week has been on the wide receivers. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett of Seattle have both been injured and it was uncertain whether either would play Sunday. Meanwhile, for the Giants the talk has been about the trade of Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the trade deadline.

Late Saturday, however, Adam Schefter reported that both Lockett and Metcalf are expected to suit up and play for the Hawks, and that is indeed the case.

The full list of inactives is: