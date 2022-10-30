Seahawks vs. Giants: Live game updates, highlights, score summary

The Seattle Seahawks (4-3) are leading the NFC West and want to stay that way entering November. To wrap up their October schedule they have a home game against the New York Giants (6-1), whose only loss was against the Dallas Cowboys. They’ve won all of their games by no more than 8 points, but they’ve also not trailed by more than 14. In other words, we should expect a nailbiter.

This is a live, rolling summary of the game, with a comprehensive recap coming upon conclusion of the contest. The paragraph you see right now won’t exist by the time the game is over, and will be replaced with the final score write-up. This is more of a running commentary separate from the game threads (which is where you still comment during the games).

1st Quarter

The Seahawks got the ball first but were unable to score, as DK Metcalf got involved early with a catch but then couldn’t haul in a dime of a Geno Smith throw on 3rd down. Evidently getting your arm held isn’t deemed worthy of DPI, so Seattle punted. The Giants’ first possession saw Saquon Barkley get no touches and they went three-and-out.

Punts aplenty were exchanged and pretty interestingly it took three possessions before the Giants even gave Saquon a carry. They still went three-and-out anyway to assure no first downs through 15 minutes for Big Blue.

2nd Quarter

The Seahawks got a 3rd and 14 conversion from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf, salvaging a drive that looked doomed after a sack. A face mask on Kenneth Walker gave Seattle 15 more yards, and in the red zone they converted on 4th and 1 with a short throw to Tyler Lockett. A 4th and 2 inside the 5 was converted on a shovel pass to Will Dissly. Two plays later, Geno found an open DK Metcalf for six! 7-0 Seahawks after a 15-play, 69-yard drive.

New York finally picked up a couple of first downs and got to midfield, but Jordyn Brooks sniffed out a 2nd and 9 run and Jones couldn’t get anything going on a 3rd down pass that was broken up by Michael Jackson.

Tyler Lockett lost a fumble inside his own 5, so the Seahawks once again had disaster happen when backed up deep in their own territory just like last week. Saquon Barkley scored two plays later. 7-7.

After Geno Smith got sacked twice (including on a brutally hard hit on a Xavier McKinney blitz), Richie James Jr fumbled the punt return after Will Dissly hit him. Joey Blount had the recovery at the Giants 20! Seattle turned this into a field goal. 10-7 Seahawks.

Uncle Will with the boom pic.twitter.com/ik3exBpgRq — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 30, 2022

3rd Quarter

The Giants barely had any offense in the first half, but they came out firing in the 2nd half. Daniel Jones and the G-Men took off half the quarter and put them in the red zone. Jones’ best play was a 3rd and 12 dart to Darius Slayton that gained 18 yards into Seahawks territory. A whopping 14 plays, 79 yards, but only 3 points after Jones’ pass for Marcus Johnson was broken up by Tariq Woolen. Graham Gano knotted things up at 10-10.

Seattle responded with a couple of good runs by Kenneth Walker III, followed by a 21-yard catch-and-run by Travis Homer. A dropped touchdown by Tyler Lockett turned what could’ve been a 17-10 game into 13-10 Seahawks after Jason Myers made a 51-yarder.

4th Quarter

A 12-play, 45-yard drive by the Giants only netted a field goal. Bruce Irvin had the key play when he knocked Daniel Jones back into Saquon Barkley for an eight-yard loss. New York at least got a few yards on 3rd and 18 for a more manageable kick for Graham Gano, which he converted. 13-13.

Geno Smith went 5-for-5 for 75 yards on the ensuing drive, and the last one was a 33-yard touchdown to Tyler Lockett after a sick double move on Adoree Jackson! 20-13 Seahawks with 9:18 left.

The Giants went three-and-out on the next drive, but Shelby Harris was the hero because he tripped up Daniel Jones just a few yards shy of the marker as he was looking to scramble for the first down. Seattle got the ball back with 7:45 to go.

Scoring Summary

2nd Quarter: DK Metcalf 3-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith - SEA 7, NYG 0

2nd Quarter: Saquon Barkley 1-yard touchdown rush - SEA 7, NYG 7

2nd Quarter: Jason Myers 35-yard field goal - SEA 10, NYG 7

3rd Quarter: Graham Gano 31-yard field goal - SEA 10, NYG 10

3rd Quarter: Jason Myers 51-yard field goal - SEA 13, NYG 10

4th Quarter: Graham Gano 45-yard field goal - SEA 13, NYG 13

4th Quarter: Tyler Lockett 33-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith - SEA 20, NYG 13

TD LOCKETT COMING IN RIGHT ON TIME!



#NYGvsSEA on FOX pic.twitter.com/XRvwiWWu42 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 30, 2022

Seahawks Injury Report

C Austin Blythe left the game in the 1st quarter with a knee injury. He returned to the sidelines but Kyle Fuller stepped in at center. Blythe returned in the 2nd quarter.

Next Week’s Opponent

The Seahawks go on the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals (3-5) on Sunday, November 6th at 1:05 PM PT on FOX. Seattle beat Arizona by a score of 19-9 on October 16th.