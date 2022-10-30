Seahawks’ Darrell Taylor out of Giants game with hip injury

The Seattle Seahawks are going to need to finish this game without one of their top pass rushers; Darrell Taylor appears to be out for the day, as he emerged from the locker room to start the second half in street clothes, according to Adam Jude and Bob Condotta. This followed a first half that saw him suit up, but remain on the sideline.

And as @ajude noted, Darrell Taylor just came out of locker room in street clothes. Taylor was questionable for the game with a groin injury. https://t.co/e7RqxCDj11 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 30, 2022

The Seahawks later announced that Taylor was ruled out.

.@Seahawks injury update: LB Darrell Taylor will not return to the game (hip). — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 30, 2022

As noted above, Taylor was questionable with a groin injury coming into this game, so this isn’t entirely shocking. He was listed as active on the day following the injury designation, but was seen on the sideline without a helmet during the first half, which adds further clarity to the situation. As a result, Bruce Irvin has gotten a lot of action today, as has rookie Boye Mafe. Mafe ended up getting a sack to close out the Giants final possession of the first half, so the rookie is certainly doing his part to make the most of his snaps in Taylor’s absence.