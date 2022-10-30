 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The Seahawks are officially for real’ - Twitter reacts to Seattle’s third consecutive victory

Seattle is now two games above .500 for the first time since the end of the 2020 season.

By Stan Taylor
New York Giants v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

The 6-1 New York Giants arrived at Lumen Field riding high on a 4-game winning streak, but the Seattle Seahawks put an emphatic end to that streak in the form of a 27-13 beatdown. And Twitter had a lot to say following the Seahawks third consecutive double-digit victory.

Of course, what more can be said about Geno Smith that hasn’t already been said? A lot, actually. These are just a few highlights, of which there are many, many more.

Oh yeah.... BRUUUUUUUUUUUUCE!

The offense and defense are getting a ton of well deserved credit, but people are taking notice of the phenomenal special teams performance we all witnessed, as well. In addition to having a perfect game from Jason Myers (who actually made a field goal on a tipped kick, miraculously), the Seahawks not only limited the Giants’ return game, but forced multiple, field-flipping fumbles off of Michael Dickson boots.

Shane Waldron and Pete Carroll both deserve a ton of credit for making some gutsy calls to convert both of their 4th down attempts on the afternoon. Both happened on the same drive, and this drive ended in a touchdown. And you can relive them in all their glory below!

Rookie Kenneth Walker III continues to impress, even on an afternoon where the ground game struggled to get going for much of the day. His touchdown in the 4th quarter put the game on ice, and people paid attention, including Lofa!!

But there were some rough patches in this game, to be sure. Tyler Lockett, in particular, had an uncharacteristically awful start to the game; but he ended up finding redemption in the form of the go-ahead touchdown that would give Seattle the lead for the rest of the game. You can really tell how much fans, players, and coaches respect Lockett, even when he is having a rough game. Because Tyler always pulls through.

And just for fun, more than a few people noticed when Jerome Boger incorrectly identified Pete Carroll as the coach of another Seattle Sports team following what might be the most endearing penalty that anyone may ever witness...

