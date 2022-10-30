‘The Seahawks are officially for real’ - Twitter reacts to Seattle’s third consecutive victory

The 6-1 New York Giants arrived at Lumen Field riding high on a 4-game winning streak, but the Seattle Seahawks put an emphatic end to that streak in the form of a 27-13 beatdown. And Twitter had a lot to say following the Seahawks third consecutive double-digit victory.

@Seahawks Defense is SHOWIng UP today!!!! Huge plays everywhere! — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 23, 2022

Congratulations to @Seahawks coach @PeteCarroll, tying his mentor Bud Grant, for 18th on the all-time NFL coaching wins list with 168.



Carroll said it was incomprehensible earlier this week, but it has to mean the absolute world to him. #Seahawks — Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) October 30, 2022

Find someone who believes in you like Pete Carroll believed in Geno Smith. pic.twitter.com/aCcVu5ohKr — b♡ (@yohawkgawk) October 24, 2022

Seahawks defense making Daniel Jones look like 2020 and 2021 Daniel Jones.

17 yards passing in the first half — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) October 30, 2022

The #Seahawks pass defense has surrendered 17 yards through two quarters. If they are to play two more quarters they are in danger of that figure doubling to 34 yards. — Irreversibly Genopilled but it's spooky (@cmikesspinmove) October 30, 2022

Seahawks defense holding the Giants to 0.8 yards per dropback — Cigar Thoughts (@CigarThoughts) October 30, 2022

Bon est-ce que Pete serait pas en lice pour le Coach de l'année ? — Seahawks France (@SeahawksFrance) October 30, 2022

Daniel Jones was sacked 5 times, twice by Uchenna Nwosu. Saquon Barkley had 53 yards and a TD, on 20 carries. New York's ain't exactly the Greatest Show on Turf but this was another stellar showing from Seattle's defense. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 30, 2022

The Seahawks are officially for real. — Mike Lefko (@MikeLefko) October 30, 2022

The #Seahawks said F this, Let Geno Cook! — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) October 30, 2022

#Seahawks fans, I'm going to ask you one question...



DO YOU BELIEVE YET? — Seahawk Nerd (@SeahawkNerd) October 30, 2022

Of course, what more can be said about Geno Smith that hasn’t already been said? A lot, actually. These are just a few highlights, of which there are many, many more.

Geno Smith is the first QB in over 20 years to beat his former teams in back-to-back weeks@GenoSmith3 still ain't writing back pic.twitter.com/xRLPfxJSGM — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) October 30, 2022

"Geno hasn't led a game-winning drive" can be crossed off the list now. — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) October 30, 2022

Geno Smith just went 5-for-5 for 75 yards and a touchdown on that drive to take the lead in the fourth quarter. That's a big-boy drive. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 30, 2022

As good as Geno Smith has been on paper, seeing him in person was a different level.



In a league where people will say you either have a QB or you don’t, SEA DOES. What a stud. — Brock Huard (@BrockHuard) October 30, 2022

Geno Smith in Week 8:



23/34

212 passing yards

2 TDs (0 INT)

3rd straight win

Still ain’t write back pic.twitter.com/9bYlvHYUgn — PFF (@PFF) October 30, 2022

Oh yeah.... BRUUUUUUUUUUUUCE!

Bruce Irvin jus threw down #31 on the giants — Kuya Sean: Geno Smith Enthusiast (@Big_Seannn) October 30, 2022

Bruce Irvin! — lisa kelly (@kalirooey) October 30, 2022

Bruce Irvin was FLYING today!! Unsung hero of the game imo #Seahawks #12North — Chris Phillips (@phillipschris12) October 30, 2022

The offense and defense are getting a ton of well deserved credit, but people are taking notice of the phenomenal special teams performance we all witnessed, as well. In addition to having a perfect game from Jason Myers (who actually made a field goal on a tipped kick, miraculously), the Seahawks not only limited the Giants’ return game, but forced multiple, field-flipping fumbles off of Michael Dickson boots.

Special teams is nothing but carnage, man. Pure violence. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 30, 2022

SPECIAL TEAMS DESERVES A MEAL TONIGHT! Homer forcing the fumble and Dissly covering it up! #Seahawks — Mikaela Mattes (@mikaelamattes) October 30, 2022

Travis Homer active for the first time since week 1 and suddenly special teams playing like gods. Coincidence? No. — wrong opinions back on the menu (@wrongopinionman) October 30, 2022

Shane Waldron and Pete Carroll both deserve a ton of credit for making some gutsy calls to convert both of their 4th down attempts on the afternoon. Both happened on the same drive, and this drive ended in a touchdown. And you can relive them in all their glory below!

Shane Waldron Wizard (2) pic.twitter.com/nfYWS3fWOq — Rapinas do Mar (Cortes) (@cortesrapinas) October 30, 2022

Who is this man and what did he do with Pete Carroll — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 30, 2022

Shane Waldron Wizard pic.twitter.com/9kugsvNxGJ — Rapinas do Mar (Cortes) (@cortesrapinas) October 30, 2022

Rookie Kenneth Walker III continues to impress, even on an afternoon where the ground game struggled to get going for much of the day. His touchdown in the 4th quarter put the game on ice, and people paid attention, including Lofa!!

K9 is that man — Lofa Tatupu (@LofaTatupu51) October 30, 2022

upon further examination, it is good that the seahawks drafted the running back man — John Skellingt n Fraley (@johndavidfraley) October 30, 2022

But there were some rough patches in this game, to be sure. Tyler Lockett, in particular, had an uncharacteristically awful start to the game; but he ended up finding redemption in the form of the go-ahead touchdown that would give Seattle the lead for the rest of the game. You can really tell how much fans, players, and coaches respect Lockett, even when he is having a rough game. Because Tyler always pulls through.

Let’s go! Tyler Lockett redemption TD!!! #Seahawks — Mikaela Mattes (@mikaelamattes) October 30, 2022

Tyler Lockett having a nightmare game, but I love seeing Geno and Pete comforting and encouraging him after that drop. — Marielle (@marielle922) October 30, 2022

Quandre Diggs comes over to his good friend Tyler Lockett on the Seahawks bench after Lockett dropped that should-have-been TD pass. Diggs grabs the back of Lockett's head and hugs it.



Lockett's 8 years with the Seahawks says he's going to make a huge play by day's end. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 30, 2022

Everyone--Drew Lock, inactive players, equipment men--hugging Tyler Lockett on Seahawks sideline following his redemptive TD catch that gives his team a 20-13 lead.



Lockett kept the ball. Brought to the bench. Yeah, that means something to him. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 30, 2022

And just for fun, more than a few people noticed when Jerome Boger incorrectly identified Pete Carroll as the coach of another Seattle Sports team following what might be the most endearing penalty that anyone may ever witness...

Pete Carroll getting flagged for this is example 1 million as to why refs are cops… also said the flag was on the “Seattle Mariners” coaching staff pic.twitter.com/wmLY3zX9c9 — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) October 30, 2022

Pete Carroll, coach of the Seattle Mariners — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) October 30, 2022

Geno Smith scrambles for a first down, but a flag is down as Pete Carroll got run into by an official on the sidelines.



Though Jerome Boger called the Seattle Mariners coaching staff at fault, so blame Scott Servais apparently.



Penalty after the play. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) October 30, 2022