The Seattle Mariners are for real!!

Well. They are that, but so are the Seattle Seahawks, which is what I meant. It’s also probably what Jerome Boger meant in Week 8.

The NFL referee, who otherwise had a pretty standard game, had one of those moments where talking is required but the brain isn’t fully prepared to go just yet, and well, this happened:

Geno Smith had just scrambled for a game-sealing first down run, and Pete Carroll - who has previously admitted he’s adept at leaving his get-back guy in the dust - celebrated his way ride into a sideline official.

Boger therefore was placed in the unenviable position of explaining the penalty to millions on the spot, and either forgot Carroll’s name, or has been watching too much playoff baseball. After several hesitations he concluded the coach of the Seattle Mariners was in the restricted area.

Always compete, coach. Whichever team you coach.

Mariners Seahawks win 27-13 and lead the NFC West in the just the most splendid season in a long time.

Go Hawks.