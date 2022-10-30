Podcast: Takeaways from the Seahawks’ 27-13 win over the Giants

The New York Giants came into town with a four-game winning streak and a knack for pulling off comebacks in the 4th quarter. The Seattle Seahawks had other ideas for how this afternoon would go.

Through three quarters and change, the teams traded scores in an identical pattern of touchdown, touchdown, field goal, field goal, field goal, and field goal. Geno Smith then threw a go-ahead strike to Tyler Lockett to put Seattle on top once again, and after Will Dissly recovered Richie James’ second muffed punt of the day, Kenneth Walker III dazzled and dashed his way into the end zone for the dagger score.

From 13-13, the Seahawks pulled away from the G-Men for a 27-13 home win that puts them at 5-3 on the season and they will enter November with a one game lead in the NFC West over the San Francisco 49ers. At this point, we might be looking at a two-horse race for the title if the Rams and Cardinals don’t win next week.

This was hardly a masterpiece in clean, mistake-free football but it’s the type of gutsy win that good teams produce. The Seahawks may have proven they are a good team over the past three weeks. Field Gulls Podcast host Dan Viens has his reaction and takeaways following today’s victory, and you can listen to the audio below!

