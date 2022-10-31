Seahawks News

Seahawks-Giants: Stock Up, Stock Down after Week 8

Seaside Joe 1336: Which players stood out the most and improved their value moving forward?

Suffocating Seahawks Shut Down Giants' Run Game, Earn Hard-Fought 27-13 Win - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Outlasting a pesky New York Giants squad in a defensive-oriented contest, the Seattle Seahawks swarmed to Saquon Barkley in droves while holding the star running back in check and a pair of Geno Smith touchdown passes elevated the home team to a third straight win to stay atop the NFC West.

The Seahawks are suddenly contenders … and they’re having a blast - The Athletic

With a suddenly stingy defense joining an explosive offense, the Seahawks are a legitimately good team, preseason projections be damned.

Tyler Lockett Bounces Back With Go-Ahead Touchdown In Seahawks’ Win Over Giants

After some earlier miscues, Tyler Lockett responded with one of the game’s biggest plays in Seattle’ 27-13 win over the Giants.

Injury Updates From The Seahawks’ Week 8 Win Over The Giants

Injury updates from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll following his team’s Week 8 win over the New York Giants.

Instant reaction: Seahawks make statement vs Giants « Seahawks Draft Blog

This was a performance to get excited about.

Seahawks' Geno Smith says win over Giants not about revenge

Geno Smith beat his former team in the Giants on Sunday but said it wasn't a revenge game and actually dedicated the effort to Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese. "They believed in me," he said.

Kenneth Walker busts out 'Thriller' dance after scoring impressive TD

Kenneth Walker was in a dancing mood after scoring an impressive touchdown against the New York Giants. He did the "Thriller" dance.

Giants blitz everyone but Lawrence Taylor at Geno Smith. Again he, Seahawks don’t blink

The New York Giants didn’t believe.

Seahawks Instant Reaction: Seattle Sports on 27-13 win over Giants - Seattle Sports

The voices of Seattle Sports share their initial thoughts on the NFC West-leading Seahawks' big 27-13 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Seahawks surging, put clamps down in dominant win over Giants - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks' defense continues to improve, and they shut down a dangerous Giants rushing attack in a 27-13 win on Sunday.

DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett play through injury in Seahawks' 27-13 win over Giants

Carted off the field a week earlier in Los Angeles, DK Metcalf was back on the field Sunday at Lumen Field, catching a touchdown pass in the Seahawks’ victory over the New York Giants and celebrating afterward as if, well, as if everything was normal.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams Blow First-Half Lead, Fall To 3-4 After Loss To San Francisco 49ers - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams need to be more worried about making it back to playoffs, rather than repeating as Super Bowl Champions.

Rams-49ers Winners & Losers: Tyler Higbee, Ernest Jones contributed to collapse - Turf Show Times

Sean McVay’s team collapsed emotionally and was dominated in the second half

Rams observations: Not good enough to make deadline trade this year - Turf Show Times

How was this even worse than week 4?!

Cardinals vs Vikings Week 8: Arizona comeback bid falls short in Minnesota - Revenge of the Birds

Cardinals lose the Vikings 24-36 in Week 8 matchup

Arizona Cardinals: What Went Right, Wrong in Loss to Minnesota Vikings - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

In a game that felt winnable throughout, here are the things that went right and wrong for the Arizona Cardinals vs the Minnesota Vikings.

San Francisco 49ers 31, Los Angeles Rams 14: Grades - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Grading the San Francisco 49ers position by position following their 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

49ers vs Rams Week 8: Same old Niners, same old Rams - Niners Nation

Join us live now on the Niners Nation YouTube page to chat about the San Francisco 49ers

Around The NFL

NFL Week 8: Bills in control, Seahawks win with Geno Smith and more Sunday lessons - The Athletic

We're almost at the NFL season's midpoint. And while Buffalo and Philadelphia remain hot, other intriguing teams are lurking behind them.

NFL Week 8 takeaways - Lessons, big questions for every game

NFL Nation recaps every game and answers the biggest questions from around the league in Week 8.

NFL Football Teams, Scores, Stats, News, Standings, Rumors - National Football League - ESPN

In one afternoon, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson went from undefeated to under the microscope.

How good are the Vikings? Answer still unclear after fifth consecutive win

How good are the Vikings? Jim Trotter explores that question in Minneapolis, where he finds a first-place team focusing on the journey instead of the destination.

2022 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 8 action.

NFL roundup: Bill Belichick makes history as Pats overpower Jets - National Football Post

Bill Belichick became the second-winningest coach in NFL history and Nick Folk kicked five field goals as the New England Patriots pulled off a 22-17 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Derrick Henry shatters more records in fourth consecutive 200-yard, two TD game vs. Texans

The Houston Texans can't stop Derrick Henry.