Re-Enter the Dragons

The XFL’s launching again in 2023 under new ownership that is headlined by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, and Seattle is a part of the league just as they were in 2020.

One difference for the Seattle franchise is that instead of being called the Dragons, they are now the Sea Dragons. The team name reveals were made on Monday.

The Seattle Sea Dragons are the apex predator in the Puget Sound. Lurking in the deep depths of the city's waters, they await their prey. #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/Aqvb3TyqUy — Seattle Sea Dragons (@XFLSeaDragons) October 31, 2022

The Sea Dragons will play their home games at Lumen Field, just as they did in 2020. Regardless of what you thought about the quality (or lack thereof) on the field, Seattle’s home crowd for the Dragons was pretty damn loud.

The Sea Dragons’ head coach is former Saints head coach Jim Haslett, with June Jones and Ron Zook as the offensive and defensive coordinators respectively. Randy Mueller, who was part of the Seahawks front office for many years in the 1980s and 1990s, will be Seattle’s Director of Player Personnel.

For the curious, the other team names are the Arlington Renegades, DC Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks and Vegas Vipers. Orlando, Las Vegas, and San Antonio are the new cities involved.

The 2023 XFL season begins on February 18th.