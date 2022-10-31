Enemy Reaction 2022: New York Giants

The Seattle Seahawks stymied the New York Giants to end their four-game winning streak and increase their own winning run to three games. I’d say the final score was more indicative of how much better Seattle was on the afternoon, but early in the 4th quarter it was all knotted up at 13-13.

Seattle is 5-3 and poised to make the playoffs if they keep this current pace up. Bet you didn’t think I’d have said that at any point this season, did ya? Let’s get to Enemy Reaction, with Big Blue View taking center stage for the first time in five years.

Good call...

Kenneth Walker III seals the win (27-13 SEA FINAL)

...Where was Kayvon Thibodeaux?!

...Mariners?!

Post-Game: The Giants need to trade for a wide receiver (Steve Politi, NJ.com)

It was hard to watch this game and not be concerned. The Giants ran into a good defense that finally understood exactly how to defend their offense, stacking the box to slow (if not completely stop) Saquon Barkley and force quarterback Daniel Jones to win this in the air. Jones had time to throw, too, but looked down the field and saw ... well, for the most part, not much. Beyond Barkley, the Giants entered the season without a single weapon that scares anyone in the NFL, and last week they traded away the best candidate to fill that void. The deal with the Chiefs for second-year wideout Kadarius Toney was a win for general manager Joe Schoen, who clearly determined that the talented Florida product was never going to get on the field enough to make an impact. The third- and fifth-round picks he received from Kansas City will help Schoen continue to remake this roster. But now Schoen owes it to this team to get something that helps it in the short run, too. The trade deadline is Tuesday, and for the Giants to have a real shot at making the playoffs and competing with the NFC’s elite teams when they get there, they need help at receiver. Is it Chase Claypool, who is reportedly on the outs in Pittsburgh? Is it Jerry Jeudy, the name that keeps coming up in trade rumors from Denver? Is there a less-heralded player that will give Jones a weapon who can stretch opposing defenses? Even if it takes a second-round pick to jar one loose, Schoen should consider pulling the trigger.

Post-Game Video: Seattle is really underrated (Baddog Sports)

Bonus Meltdown: Los Angeles Rams

Enemy Preaction: Arizona Cardinals

The Seahawks have swept Arizona three times under Pete Carroll: 2010, 2014, and 2018. I think I know what that means based on my outstanding ability to recognize patterns. A win is extremely preferred of course, but I just want to get out of that stadium without someone breaking their limb, tearing their ACLs, rupturing their patellar tendon or Achilles, or having career-ending nerve damage.

