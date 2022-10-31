2022 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker

Once the final whistle sounds on the thrilling Halloween edition of Monday Night Football featuring the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals, Week 8 of the NFL season will be in the books. That means that the midpoint of the year has almost arrived, but also that the trade deadline is nearly here, as there are no trades allowed after 4:00 pm New York Time on Tuesday, November 1 until the start of the new league year next March.

In seasons past the Seattle Seahawks have made moves at the trade deadline to add veterans to the roster, including Duane Brown and Carlos Dunlap, but whether they will make a move this year remains to be seen.

There has been plenty of action across the league already, with the Philadelphia Eagles acquiring Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears, and the Kansas City Chiefs snagging Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants. Reports indicate that the Hawks have made Sidney Jones available, but there have been no additional reports of movement on that front in recent weeks.

In any case, stay tuned to Field Gulls, where we’ll work to keep readers updated on all the trade news from across the NFL as the trade deadline approaches.

Ravens acquire LB Roquan Smith from the Bears