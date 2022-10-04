Pre-Snap Reads 10/4: Tariq Woolen continues to make big plays for Seahawks

#np Cosmogramma by Flying Lotus

Seahawks News

Seahawks schedule: There are more opportunities ahead for Seattle to score

Seaside Joe 1307: Rebuilding the defense will take time, so maybe the Seahawks can just keep out-scoring their opponents the rest of the way

Building Off Breakout Finish, Seattle Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Solidifies Standing as NFL's Most Explosive Back - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

After years of debilitating injuries and misfortune, Penny has picked up where he left off following a strong finish to the 2021 campaign, further staking his claim as the league's most dangerous runner.

12 Numbers Of Note From The Seahawks’ Week 4 Win In Detroit

12 Numbers Of Note From The Seahawks’ Week 4 Win In Detroit

Big Day For The O-Line & Other Things We Learned From Pete Carroll’s Monday Press Conference

News and notes from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s Monday press conference.

Seahawks quarterback scouting — week five « Seahawks Draft Blog

Time for the QB notes from week five.

The Seahawks have needed every bit of Geno Smith's unlikely success - Seattle Seahawks Blog- ESPN

Smith led the Seahawks to a close win over the short-handed Lions as the defense continued its disappointing start. Is his success sustainable?

Seahawks' struggles on D aren't surprising, but offense masking that is - Seattle Sports

That the Seahawks' D has struggled isn’t news. That the offense has been good enough to distract everyone from that is a surprise, though.

Carroll: How Geno, Waldron had Seahawks' offense 'ripping' vs Lions - Seattle Sports

After the Seahawks' 48-45 win over the Lions, Pete Carroll hit the Seattle Sports airwaves to discuss his offense, especially Geno Smith.

Bump: Seahawks' struggling D has bright spots in rookies Bryant, Woolen - Seattle Sports

Despite a down game from the defense, two Seahawks rookies stepped up with big plays against the Lions in the 48-45 win.

Jim Moore: Is Geno Smith the best bang for the buck player in the NFL right now?

So when do kids in the Pacific Northwest start buying No. 7 Geno Smith jerseys and wear them proudly to school?

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury Downplay Fourth Quarter Spat - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and HC Kliff Kingsbury spoke about their heated exchange during the fourth quarter of their win.

Six winners and three losers in the Arizona Cardinals win over the Carolina Panthers - Revenge of the Birds

2-2. Not what we had hoped for, but to be perfectly honest, much better than we expected based on how the games actually went for the Arizona Cardinals.

Red Rain: ARI 26 CAR 16 Kliff Notes - Revenge of the Birds

Jump starting the offense continues to be a significant problem for the Arizona Cardinals. However, this week the Cardinals’ defense played its best sixty minutes of football of the young season,...

2022 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Rams

On the strength of three touchdowns of more than 30 yards -- including a scintillating 57-yard touchdown catch and run by Deebo Samuel -- the 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Deebo Samuel, 49ers roll over Rams, forge four-way NFC West tie

The 49ers used some critical big plays on offense and a defense that kept the Rams out of the end zone en route to a victory.

So, that happened! Let’s talk about it! - Niners Nation

Join us live now on the Niners Nation YouTube page!

49ers 24, Los Angeles Rams 9: Grades - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Grading the San Francisco 49ers position by position for their performance in a 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

'Déjà Vu': Matthew Stafford's Turnover Woes vs. San Francisco 49ers Continue in Los Angeles Rams MNF Loss - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been quite generous to the San Francisco 49ers defense in his four meetings against them since arriving in LA.

Rams get run over by 49ers: Instant Reaction to a tone-setting loss - Turf Show Times

Can the Rams rebound from the offense’s slow start to the season?

Rams-49ers final score: That was even worse than the loss to the Bills - Turf Show Times

The Rams’ offense seems to be a shell of its former self as LA falls 24-9 to Niners on MNF.

Video: Rams teammates Takk McKinley, Justin Hollins get into altercation

Los Angeles Rams teammates Takk McKinley and Justin Hollins had to be separated after having an altercation on the sidelines. Here is video.

Around The NFL

The 49ers’ QB quagmire, Chiefs should feel chipper and more: Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

Plus rare moments for the Ravens and Seahawks, a reason to appreciate the Patriots and more

Who’s Contending — And Pretending — Among The NFL’s Top Teams? | FiveThirtyEight

Should we believe in any of the 3-1 teams?

Move the Sticks: Big Week 4 games, statements made, standout rookies, favorite performances

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Todd Bowles explains Bucs’ handling of Cameron Brate’s concussion - National Football Post

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate suffered a concussion in Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he initially remained in the game after the hit that caused it.

NFL Power Rankings: Baker Mayfield has fallen apart for the hopeless Panthers

Not long ago, there was some excitement over Baker Mayfield possibly reviving his career with the Carolina Panthers.

