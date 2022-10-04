Bobby Wagner destroyed a protestor and Twitter loved it

The San Francisco 49ers defense overwhelmed the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, but the biggest play of the night may be one that will never show up on a stat sheet. During the waning minutes of the 2nd quarter, a fan carrying a colorful smoke bomb ran onto the field, with security giving chase. Bobby Wagner took the opportunity to moonlight as the security team’s cooler, and absolutely leveled the fan as he neared the Rams’ sideline. If you haven’t already seen the now-famous clip, you can see it in all of its glory below.

A fan ran on the field with a pink smoke bomb... and Bobby Wagner came in and LEVELED him. pic.twitter.com/RRioBz727u — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2022

Always the consummate professional, Bobby Wagner, himself, had some words to say following the game.

“Security was having a problem, so I helped them out.” - Bobby Wagner. pic.twitter.com/72AHrK0SXI — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) October 4, 2022

Hall of Fame linebackers moonlighting as the security team’s “cooler” isn’t exactly without precedent, apparently.

Bobby Wagner didn’t hit that guy as hard as Ditka hit this poor bastard.#Bears #MNF pic.twitter.com/VaMdve478E — Old Time Football (@Ol_TimeFootball) October 4, 2022

Following the incident, awestruck fans and analysts everywhere couldn’t stop talking about what they had just witnessed. Twitter was absolutely floored by Bobby’s hit-stick worthy play, as fans across the internet sounded off on Wagner’s tackling skills.

Bobby Wagner don’t care about your gender reveal. He is the Daddy now. pic.twitter.com/rn0s8Avu1N — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 4, 2022

If this was a gender reveal, Bobby Wagner is now the child's father. Sorry I don't make the rules. https://t.co/EUJmPchQS4 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 4, 2022

Bobby Wagner tackled a fan who ran into the field during MNF Best footage I’ve seen in a long time haha. pic.twitter.com/E77PG31XTd — "Over-educated and under-loved" Go Hawks (@seahawks12girl) October 4, 2022

Bobby Wagner should break up all gender reveals pic.twitter.com/MlzQK1HcRG — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) October 4, 2022

This is great work by yellow security guy as the force defender. Get him back to your help, especially when your help is Bobby Wagner pic.twitter.com/yoxC9xEovN — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) October 4, 2022

Getting hit by Bobby Wagner and then going to jail is such a terrible way to spend a Monday night https://t.co/LQNWuxUxCG — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 4, 2022

A lot of folks saying that the protestor.. who illegally hopped on the field with a smoking stick.. is gonna sue Bobby Wagner??



How does anybody know what else that person has?



They have a smoke stick in one hand, who knows what in the other..



Bobby’s a hero.



End of story. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 4, 2022

Bobby Wagner did exactly what he wrote in his bio pic.twitter.com/dc8H9wkSln — A Levine (@avlev124) October 4, 2022

Bobby Wagner to all fans tonight #MNF



pic.twitter.com/BhDX8B90mN — IB THE GAMBLER (@incarceratedbob) October 4, 2022

“Watch this guys, I’m gonna run on the field and do my stupid gender reveal!!”



Bobby Wagner: pic.twitter.com/0hWyjyi8eU — Dain Erickson (@dain11279) October 4, 2022

Holy shit Bobby Wagner is HUGE https://t.co/0ZwukgdAFA — KARDIIYAK (@KardiiYak) October 4, 2022

The fan who got lit up by Bobby Wagner waking up tomorrow pic.twitter.com/9J3MFfsgOD — BetMGM (@BetMGM) October 4, 2022

How Bobby Wagner tackled the fan on the field: pic.twitter.com/v5OvnAqPR6 — Pickswise (@Pickswise) October 4, 2022

For those of you who caught the Manning-cast, Eli and Peyton had a field day with this one. And they weren’t the only ones impressed. Even some opposing players extended their kudos to Bobby Wagner for his performance.

George Kittle loved Bobby Wagner's hit on the protestor pic.twitter.com/Rfgi0DlfNA — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 4, 2022

Bobby Wagner with the best tackle for the Rams tonight

pic.twitter.com/d2ftGhHPCE — PFF (@PFF) October 4, 2022

Watching Wagner make tackles in a Rams uniform, rather than that of the Seattle Seahawks, is certainly not what Hawks fans want to see. But this seems like a situation where an exception can be made.