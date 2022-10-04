 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bobby Wagner destroyed a protestor and Twitter loved it

By Stan Taylor
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers defense overwhelmed the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, but the biggest play of the night may be one that will never show up on a stat sheet. During the waning minutes of the 2nd quarter, a fan carrying a colorful smoke bomb ran onto the field, with security giving chase. Bobby Wagner took the opportunity to moonlight as the security team’s cooler, and absolutely leveled the fan as he neared the Rams’ sideline. If you haven’t already seen the now-famous clip, you can see it in all of its glory below.

Always the consummate professional, Bobby Wagner, himself, had some words to say following the game.

Hall of Fame linebackers moonlighting as the security team’s “cooler” isn’t exactly without precedent, apparently.

Following the incident, awestruck fans and analysts everywhere couldn’t stop talking about what they had just witnessed. Twitter was absolutely floored by Bobby’s hit-stick worthy play, as fans across the internet sounded off on Wagner’s tackling skills.

For those of you who caught the Manning-cast, Eli and Peyton had a field day with this one. And they weren’t the only ones impressed. Even some opposing players extended their kudos to Bobby Wagner for his performance.

Watching Wagner make tackles in a Rams uniform, rather than that of the Seattle Seahawks, is certainly not what Hawks fans want to see. But this seems like a situation where an exception can be made.

