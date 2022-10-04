Seahawks Reacts Survey: Who’s to blame the most for Seattle’s terrible defense?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

We’ve got a new Reacts survey out for you! The confidence question always leads off, but we have three other questions in the hopper.

First off is Geno Smith’s performances and whether through four games he’s lived up to your preseason expectations, failed to meet them, or exceeded. I don’t think the bar was particularly high for many of us, so I have a feeling I know what the top answer will be. I could be wrong, though! I mean at no point in time did I envision Geno having a statistical stretch like this.

Next up is the same question but for the Seahawks offensive line, which has allowed only six sacks and none in the first half. Rookie tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas are performing well, although the run-blocking has taken a fair bit to get going. Perhaps this is the opposite of what we expected coming into the season, where the running game would be strong and the pass protection would be an issue, but that hasn’t been the case. You are voting based on overall performance and not just pass-blocking or run-blocking.

Lastly, the Seahawks defense. It stinks. They’re last or near last in too many categories of importance. You’ve got a host of people you could blame from Pete Carroll to John Schneider to Clint Hurtt and, yes, the players. “All of the Above” is an option although I think “Carroll and Schneider” could’ve been a joint option in hindsight.

As always, results will be posted later in the week, so when you vote you will not see the percentage breakdown pop up right away.

