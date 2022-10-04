Seahawks host trio of offensive linemen in wake of Phil Haynes ankle injury

The Seattle Seahawks on Sunday defeated the Detroit Lions in a 48-45 affair that saw the teams combine for more than a thousand yards and just a single punt. While it was certainly not the type of game that Seattle fans came to expect from a Pete Carroll coached team during the years of the Legion of Boom, a win is a win, and even moreso when that win is on the road.

However, Phil Haynes, a key member of the depth on the interior of the offensive line for the Seahawks, who has already seen significant playing time this season following the preseason injury suffered by Damien Lewis, was ruled out due to an ankle injury. Now, in the wake of Haynes having missed the Week 4 win, the Hawks hosted a trio of free agent interior offensive linemen Wednesday.

Sebastian Gutierrez signed as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos after going undrafted out of Minot State in the spring, but was released at final roster cuts. Myron Cunningham went undrafted out of Arkansas in the spring before signing with the Houston Texans, however was released in the cutdown to 80 in August. Jordan Meredith signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky in 2021, but was released at the end of training camp. He spent most of training camp this season with the Las Vegas Raiders, but was released at final roster cuts and then spent three weeks on their practice squad before being released from the practice squad in late September.