Rashaad Penny is a winner again.

The Seattle Seahawks running back earned more accolades after his big performance against the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

Another award for the @Seahawks today, with RB @pennyhendrixx being voted the FedEx Ground Player of the Week. #GoHawks — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 5, 2022

Penny ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns on a scarce 17 carries last week. The end zone is no longer new territory for Penny, but neither is the award. In fact, he won it two weeks in a row in January to close out the 2021-22 season, making this his third victory.

What this means for Penny and his contract situation moving forward is absolutely nothing.

Anyway it is obviously encouraging to see Penny continue some of the dynamic running we saw at the end of last season. (It’s only the Lions! you yell; it’s nine yards per carry in the NFL, I reply).

Now that the offense has somewhat solidified, eventually the schedule will stop swinging from top defense in the league to worst defense in the league, and I’m looking forward to see how Penny handles week in and week out.