Seahawks leading the league in dollars per punt through first 4 weeks

Michael Dickson is a great punter.
There are plenty of statistics to back that up, including the salary statistic.
Per OTC, Dickson’s current contract with the Seahawks is the #1 contract (for a punter) in terms of total value ($14,699,059), annual value ($3,674,765), total guarantees ($8.5M) and full guarantees ($7.5M).
Here’s a stat that OTC and other sites don’t track though: $ per kick.
This is a stat that the Seahawks and the originator of the double-punt lead by a country mile.
Let’s start with Dickson’s total 2022 earnings and work back from there ...
Dickson is earning $3,083,059 this year. That works out to $181,356.41 per game.
Yes, that means he made nearly $200k for sitting on the bench for the entire game last Sunday - which is something that no punter in Seahawks history had ever done before - and, yes, that definitely makes me question some of my life choices.
Through 4 games, Dickson has earned $725,425.65.
He has punted 9 times.
You read that right. Dickson has punted a total of 9 times through the season’s first 4 games.
If that seems low to you, it’s because it is.
In 2021, Dickson punted 21 times over the first 4 games. The year before that, he punted 17 times over the same span.
Nine punts through 4 games isn’t just low in terms of what Seattle normally does though; it’s low compared to the league as a whole.
Top 3: (bad)
- Washington Commanders: 23
- Denver Broncos: 21
- Pittsburgh Steelers: 21
Bottom 3: (good)
- Seattle Seahawks: 9
- Atlanta Falcons: 9
- Buffalo Bills: 7
Now, here are the punters for those 6 teams with the amount of money that each of them has earned thus far on a per-kick basis:
- Corliss Waitman, Denver: $9,705.88
- Pressley Harvin III, Pittsburgh: $11,058.82
- Tress Way, Washington: $25,421.99
- Bradley Pinion, Atlanta: $33,725.49
- Sam Martin, Buffalo: $37,647.06
- Michael Dickson, Seattle: $80,602,85
That’s a comically big difference, isn’t it?
And when called upon to punt, Dickson is delivering.
The long-awaited Week 4 pEPA update is here!— Puntalytics (@ThePuntRunts) October 4, 2022
Tommy and Stoney are still leading the way thanks to superb open-field booting, while AJ Cole is our all-around king
Riley Dixon didn't quite win me my punter fantasy matchup last night, but he did skyrocket all the way up to P6! pic.twitter.com/g2IdAuKcHA
Bottom line: Seattle is paying a ton of money to have one of the best weapons in the league stand around on game day - and I, for one, am LOVING it.
Go Hawks!
Loading comments...