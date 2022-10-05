Pre-Snap Reads 10/5: Pete Carroll thrilled with Seahawks offensive line

Seahawks News

Beat the Saints - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1308: The Seahawks could be one win over a mistake-prone team away from first place in the division

Seattle Seahawks TE Will Dissly Tired of Talking About 'That Guy', Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Dissly is ready to move on from the Geno Smith vs. Russell Wilson questions and focus on Smith.

Pete Carroll Thrilled With Consistency, Growth of Seahawks' Improving Offensive Line - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Racking up 555 yards of offense and nearly scoring 50 points in Detroit, Carroll credited the offensive line for playing a major role in protecting Geno Smith and helping Rashaad Penny break loose in the second half on a historic afternoon.

How the Seahawks look after 4 games: Geno Smith, team MVP? Who would have thought? - The Athletic

Smith has led one of the league's most efficient offenses through four weeks, something few outside Seattle's locker room saw coming.

Tuesday Round-Up: Seahawks QB Geno Smith & CB Tariq Woolen Garner Pro Football Focus Week 4 Honors

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen earn several honors from Pro Football Focus for performances in Seattle’s Week 4 win over the Detroit Lions.

Let’s talk about Seattle’s defense « Seahawks Draft Blog

Coming into the season, I really had only three main hopes for the Seahawks.

Seahawks cooking on offense but getting burned on defense - Seattle Sports

While the Geno Smith-led Seahawks rolled up 555 yards, third most in franchise history, the defense allowed 520 yards to the depleted Lions.

After years of ineptitude, neglect, 2 reasons why the Seahawks’ offensive line is a weapon

Apparently, the Seahawks didn’t give out a game ball for their highest-scoring shootout win ever in regulation.

Pete Carroll comments on potential personnel changes on defense

Good news: the Seahawks had a secret superstar in QB Geno Smith and are among the top offenses in the NFL this year. Bad news: they also have one of the worst defensive units. After four weeks only the Lions are allowing more points and yards per game and Seattle ranks last in defensive DVOA.

NFC West News

Plead, the Fourth: Los Angeles Rams Final Frame Woes Sinking Success - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl defense has featured disappointing finales that have doomed them in the early going.

Rams-Niners loss: LA ranks dead last in NFL in explosive plays through 4 weeks - Turf Show Times

Just as we expected, the two Super Bowl teams are last in big plays right now

The Cardinals beat a bad football team. Now what? - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals beat the Panthers on Sunday—as they should have. But does this win tell us anything new about this team?

Arizona Cardinals Elevate in B/R Week 5 Power Rankings - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals climb five spots in these Week 5 power rankings from Bleacher Report.

The 49ers Fleeced the Rams, but did They Save their Season? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing whether the San Francisco 49ers saved their season with their Monday night win over the Los Angeles Rams.

49ers news: 3 things we learned from the Niners triumphant victory over the Rams - Niners Nation

Victory! "and it feels so good!"

Deebo Samuel trolls Jalen Ramsey and Los Angeles Rams

The San Francisco 49ers wideout made the one of the biggest plays of the game on Monday Night Football. He continued to celebrate Tuesday, but Ramsey wasn't amused.

Move the Sticks: 49ers defense, Justin Fields focus and big play leaders

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Around The NFL

NFL Power Rankings: Eagles take top spot with Bills, Chiefs close behind - The Athletic

The Bengals climb the rankings after knocking off the Dolphins, while the 49ers and their stout defense jump into the top 10.

2022 NFL MVP odds: Why not Geno Smith? And Josh Allen remains No. 1 for Week 5 - The Athletic

There’s no shortage of viable candidates for the 2022 NFL MVP award as we leave Week 4 of the regular season.

NFL Week 5 Power Rankings 2022 - 1-32 poll, rating defenses

There is a new No. 1 team (again) and an updated top 10. Where do the 4-0 Eagles rank? How far did the Dolphins fall?

Five overreactions at the quarter mark of the 2022 NFL season

Could Cooper Rush pull a "Dak Prescott"? Did the Seahawks upgrade at QB with Geno Smith? Anthony Holzman-Escareno digs into the numbers behind five overreactions to the first four weeks of the 2022 NFL season.

Matt Rhule seemingly throws Baker Mayfield under the bus

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule seemingly threw Baker Mayfield under the bus for the team's early-season struggles

‘Doomsday is back’: How a stellar defense has carried Cowboys to a 3-1 start and hearkened memories of the glory days

Micah Parsons sat in his mahogany locker on the defensive side of the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium locker room, the linebacker’s jersey removed but a shoulder-padded undershirt intact. His defense had just held the Washington Commanders to only 10 points in the Cowboys’ third straight win. But this week was just the latest statement by the Cowboys' D.

Brett Favre is the face of Mississippi welfare scandal, but it's bigger than him

When he played, Brett Favre was endlessly called a "gunslinger" by NFL media members, a characterization that was celebrated, and took him off the hook for his numerous interceptions and indiscretions. Somewhere along the way, as Favre's never-say-die attitude on the football field was repeatedly excused away because he was so often able to dig his teams out of holes that he put them in, he may have come to realize that it could work off the field too.

Focus on Tom Brady’s personal life deepens: Report claims QB and wife Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers

The coverage of Tom Brady’s celebrity personal life is not relenting. And it just may get more expansive from this point forward.