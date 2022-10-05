Seahawks-Saints injury report: Rashaad Penny misses Wednesday practice

The Seahawks are back at practice this week getting set for their fifth game of the season as they hit the road again, this time to take on the New Orleans Saints.

The first injury report of the week was released on Wednesday afternoon.

Seahawks injury report for Wednesday. Rashaad Penny sits out with a shoulder injury --- he didn't mention it during his meeting with the media, which might indicate it's not all that serious. Quinton Jefferson with an elbow also something to watch. pic.twitter.com/YNSUuGHmZR — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 5, 2022

Rashaad Penny’s shoulder injury will certainly be something to watch. He played the entire game on Sunday against the Lions, but he sat out of practice on Wednesday. How he progresses throughout the rest of the week will be worth keeping an eye on. Penny did speak to the media and he never indicated that there was something problematic.

Defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson’s elbow will also be something to monitor. Jefferson has played in each of the first four games so far in 2022 but he was held out of practice on Wednesday.

Justin Coleman was limited in practice on Wednesday, a designation that signals progression as he has not played since week one against the Broncos. Coleman continues to work his way back from a calf injury, in the meantime Coby Bryant has started at slot corner over the past four games.

Two of the five starting offensive lineman did not practice on Wednesday either in guard Gabe Jackson and center Austin Blythe. However, neither was injury related. Blythe’s wife just gave birth to their third child, so congratulations to the Blythe family!