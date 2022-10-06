Sam’s Film Room: How DK Metcalf dominated Jeff Okudah in Seahawks’ win over Lions

The Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions game was one of the most entertaining matches so far this season. It was big play after big play, and even though Seattle took an early lead which they never gave up, Jared Goff kept it dangerously close all the way to the end. While there are many stories from this game - such as Geno Smith’s excellent performance, or the awful play by both defenses - I wanted to focus on how DK Metcalf completely terrorized Jeff Okudah through the air.

From my tracking, Okudah matched up against D.K. Metcalf on 14 routes. Of those, Metcalf was targeted four times while Okudah allowed three catches for 101 yards and a pass break-up.

This video is about 9 minutes long. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show! If the video above does not play, please click “Watch on YouTube” or follow this link!