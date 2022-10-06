Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos (-3.5) are set to host the Indianapolis Colts (+3.5) for Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 5 of the NFL season. Both teams are off to sluggish starts, with the Broncos sitting at 2-2 and the Colts at 1-2-1. The Broncos opened as 3-point favorites at home, but it’s gone up to 3.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Shockingly, both teams are also still looking to put some early quarterback issues in the rear view mirror. Matt Ryan has as many touchdown passes as he does interceptions so far (five of each) while Russell Wilson, despite a productive outing in the loss on Sunday to the Raiders, has not looked like his usual self so far in 2022.

With that, both teams are really struggling to score points thus far. Indianapolis ranks dead last at 32nd in points per game (14.3 points per game) while Denver ranks 30th (16.5 points per game).

Despite all of that, the Colts are only half a game back in the AFC South with the Titans and Jaguars tied for first at 2-2. Meanwhile the AFC West, widely expected to be the strongest division in football this year, only has one team above .500 through four weeks (the Chiefs at 3-1).

The pick: Under 42 points scored, Denver wins and covers the spread.

Our Tallysight picks are below, and of course if you want improved draft picks a Denver loss is preferred.