Pre-Snap Reads 10/6: Expect more playing time for Ryan Neal

Seahawks News

What will Seahawks do if Geno Smith is good? A contract projection

Seaside Joe 1309: How to approach Geno's contract situation and the quarterback position if all goes well

Still Weathering Storm, Struggling Seahawks' Defense Adapting to Life Without Jamal Adams - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

In the past two seasons, Seattle has been able to get by without Adams fairly well plugging in quality reserves such as Ryan Neal and Josh Jones. But so far this year, his absence has been far more difficult to overcome in a new scheme catered to his talents and the team still is searching for answers to fill the void.

Seahawks rookie report: Abe Lucas impressing; Tariq Woolen shows star potential - The Athletic

In an impressive rookie class, Lucas has been Seattle's best O-lineman, and Woolen has quietly been one of the team's best defenders.

More Playing Time For Ryan Neal & Other Takeaways From Pete Carroll’s Wednesday Press Conference

Week 5 Injury Report: Seahawks at Saints

Details on the Seahawks’ injury situation heading into their Week 5 game at New Orleans, including Wednesday's practice participation.

QB scouting week five in review « Seahawks Draft Blog

This is also available via ‘The Rebuild’ podcast streams

Seahawks Breakdown: Which players can still be unlocked on offense? - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks are flying high on offense, but there are actually more players they can unlock on offense, according to Michael Bumpus.

Key matchups to watch as DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks battle New Orleans Saints in NFL Week 5

Seeking a second consecutive road win, the Seahawks will travel to a hostile environment in New Orleans to face a desperate Saints squad at the Mercedes Superdome.

Seahawks safety Ryan Neal 'ready to rock' with more playing time

Asked during his weekly news conference if Neal will play more and be a candidate to start, Carroll said “Ryan’s going to play more, yeah. He deserves to play more. When asked specifically if that playing time would come at the expense of someone, Carroll hedged, saying “you’ll have to wait and see."

NFC West News

Dallas Cowboys at Rams: 'Story Isn't Written Yet' on Offensive Struggles, Says Los Angeles Coach Sean McVay - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

McVay discussed the Rams early offensive struggles and if he believes they can turn things around moving forward.

Have Rams lost too much talent from coaching staff, front office? - Turf Show Times

4 head coaches, 8 coordinators, and one great front office would probably think so

Kliff Kingsbury’s lack of play action: Chicken or the Egg? - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals are one of the lowest utilizers of play-action, but how much of that is up to them and their offense?

Arizona Cardinals Wednesday Notebook: Back in Black - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals returned to practice on Wednesday in advance of their meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 49ers Takeaways from Week 4 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the good, the bad and the ugly from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

49ers Winners and losers from Week 4: Schedule the Rams every week after a loss - Niners Nation

The Niners were locked in Monday night

Around The NFL

NFL Rewind: The Justin Jefferson effect, Chiefs’ TE-heavy sets, more from Week 4 - The Athletic

A deep dive into the Week 4 film reveals some creative tactics used by the Vikings, Chiefs and Falcons to pile on points.

Answering big NFL quarterback questions: Breakouts, concerning starts

Nineteen quarterbacks, 17 questions. Our reporters went through the top storylines from the first four weeks.

Can stacked but battered Chargers move on from shaky four-game start? - Los Angeles Chargers- ESPN

L.A. is banged up and falling behind in the AFC West. Here's how it happened, and the way forward.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Don't sleep on Ryan Tannehill

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge!

NFL rookie rankings at Q1 of 2022 season: Multiple reps for Jets, Packers, Seahawks, three others

Daniel Jeremiah reveals his top 25 rookies at the quarter mark of the 2022 NFL season. The Jets, one of six teams with multiple representatives in the rankings, lead the way with four players on the list.

Why the Rams' offense is a major concern, plus Geno Smith shredding expectations and NFL quarter-mark awards

Welcome back to the Four Verts column, a dump of a few things that tickled my mind during Week 4 in the NFL. From a Super Bowl team playing like a toilet bowl team to quarter-mark awards, this column has everything you need that you didn’t even know you were looking for. Lets’ dive in.

Jalen Hurts chastises reporters for press conference questions

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts called out the media Wednesday after he did not get any questions on his Week 5 opponent.