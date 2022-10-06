Seahawks injury report: Rashaad Penny returns, Kenneth Walker III limited in practice

The Seattle Seahawks released their second injury report of the week on Thursday afternoon ahead of their Week 5 matchup on the road against the New Orleans Saints.

Seahawks practice report for today. Kenneth Walker III a new addition with a shoulder injury. Also Marquise Goodwin added with a knee injury. Rashaad Penny back to a full participant. pic.twitter.com/20tkbxIfYv — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 6, 2022

Rookie running back Kenneth Walker was not anywhere on the injury report on Wednesday, however he is listed on Thursday with a shoulder injury. Walker missed the opening game against Denver but has played in each of the last three contests. He had a season high eight carries and a season high 29 yards against the Lions on Sunday. He still practiced in limited fashion on Thursday despite the shoulder injury, which is a positive sign.

Meanwhile, Rashaad Penny was back to being a full participant in practice on Thursday after being a non participant Wednesday’s practice. He, much like Walker, is battling a shoulder injury. But it was just a one day absence for Penny, and getting him back on the field to the full extent on Thursday is a very positive sign ahead of Sunday against the Saints.

Cornerback Justin Coleman was a limited participant in practice for the second straight day as he continues to nurse a calf injury and attempt to return game action for the first time since week one.