Broncos Picks Watch: Denver somehow loses to Colts in affront to football

Football doesn’t get much worse than that.

Here are scores of Denver Broncos fans leaving with the game tied and about to enter overtime.

They were right.

Amazon is double checking the deposit on the oodles of cash doled out to the NFL to have Thursday Night Football rights. We’re only writing this up because the Seattle Seahawks have Denver’s 2023 first- and second-round picks and I gotta admit, I don’t think I can tolerate watching the Broncos much more.

The good news for Seahawks fans is the Broncos lost 12-9 in overtime. The bad news is that you probably watched it happen, and it sucked ginormous ass.

It’s a given now that the Colts offense is horrendous and Matt Ryan is toast. That offensive line is a shell of itself and they were down to their third- and fourth-string running backs against a stour Broncos defense. In the long-term they are going to need a rebuild.

Denver’s offense stinks and they might be down left tackle Garrett Bolles long-term after a bad ankle injury. Nathaniel Hackett might be a somehow worse version of Adam Gase but there’s no way around how Russell Wilson looks unrecognizable. His final statline was 21/39 for 274 yards and 2 interceptions in scoring range. Once again there were some dropped passes but very often he was straight up inaccurate, and miss me with the “it’s a new scheme” because shitty passes that are yards behind or over the heads of targets aren’t a schematic problem whatsoever.

Seriously, what is this?

Wilson, who came into this game with a right shoulder injury, was evaluated for a head injury after being hit on the runback but he returned. He threw another horrible interception on a critical 3rd down when the Colts were out of timeouts and a conversion would ice victory.

This game is really something else. An end zone interception for the @Colts, and Indy is still in this! #INDvsDEN on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/qcjXnKGOp7 pic.twitter.com/95qRekrIi6 — NFL (@NFL) October 7, 2022

I don’t know why they went for a touchdown. The Colts had life even as lifeless as that offense looked all game. To the football world’s amazement, Indy drove inside Denver’s 10. They had a chance to win despite vomiting all over themselves from the opening kickoff. To the shock and dismay of everyone watching, the drive ended in a field goal that sent this trashfire into an extra session. Indy won the coin toss and took a 12-9 lead on Chase McLaughlin’s fourth field goal.

Russell completed a screen to Melvin Gordon and then a deep ball to a wide open Jerry Jeudy. But the Broncos red zone offense is laughably atrocious, so when faced with 4th and 1 they eschewed a tying field goal (understandably) and Wilson threw an incomplete pass to end the game. Poor K.J. Hamler was open on the slant but Wilson didn’t see him.

And the @Colts walk away with the W in OT. #INDvsDEN on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/qcjXnKGOp7 pic.twitter.com/rApHGVBy70 — NFL (@NFL) October 7, 2022

It was horrendous, butt ugly football that the league should scrub from the archives.

The Broncos are 2-3 and while the defense appears legit (but now increasingly banged up), that offense is an abomination.

Up next: Oh sweet mercy another nationally televised game? Yeah. It’s a road game against the Los Angeles Chargers, and it’s on Monday Night Football.